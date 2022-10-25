ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ‘Threepenny Opera’ onstage at UALR; UCA has 3 one-acts





Elsewhere in entertainment, events and the arts:

THEATER: MacHeath, dear

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock School of Literary and Performing Arts will stage a fall musical production of "The Threepenny Opera" by Bertolt Brecht (with music by Kurt Weill), 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the University Theatre, Center for Performing Arts, UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. Tickets are $10, $5 for University of Arkansas System students and employees, senior citizens and members of the military. Visit tix.com/ticket-sales/ualrtheatre/5517. For more information, call (501) 916-3291 or email gegalloway@ualr.edu.

Ives one-acts

The University of Central Arkansas theater program opens its 2022-23 season with "An Evening of David Ives One Acts," three one-act plays — "Sure Thing," "The Philadelphia" and "The Mystery at Twicknam Vicarage" — by the American playwright, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday in the Bridges-Larson Theatre, Snow Fine Arts Center, UCA, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway. Tickets are $10, free for UCA students, faculty and staff. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit web.ovationtix.com/trs/dept/2176.

Education direction

Bridget Davis is the Argenta Community Theater's new associate director of education, following a stint as theater education programs manager at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, with which the Argenta theater has created a new education partnership on classes and programs. Details on the partnership are due in early 2023.

The Argenta theater recently opened its Sharon Heflin Performing Arts Education Center at 315 Main St., North Little Rock, half a block from the theater. The 2,000-square-foot space will offer instruction in performing and technical arts, including voice and acting classes and plans for TV/film, technical production and dance classes to follow in the spring and summer.

MUSIC: 'Porgy' postponed

Opera in the Rock has postponed its planned concert-version performance of George and Ira Gershwin's opera "Porgy and Bess," originally scheduled for Nov. 19-20 at The Hall on Little Rock's West Ninth Street, to the fall of 2023. Exact dates have not yet been announced. Tickets for the original dates will be honored for the 2023 performances or patrons can get a refund by contacting The Hall at (501) 406-1364. Visit oitr.org.

ART: Outdoor exhibition

Jan. 13 is the deadline for area artists to answer a call from the Hot Springs Area Cultural Alliance for its fourth annual Art Moves outdoor art exhibition, to open during the 10-day "Arts & The Park" festival, April 28-May 7. "Art & Soul" is the theme for the 2023 festival and for the exhibition, which will focus on art as "a tool for the artist," according to a news release. The exhibition consists of paintings, drawings and/or photographs reproduced onto metal panels. Artists can submit works that "are self-reflective, offer insight as to how they use their art to communicate something about themselves, or as a tool to express emotion, communication, healing, etc.," according to the release. Jurors will select up to 25 works to be reproduced onto metal. Plans for 2023 include expanding the exhibit, which has been displayed along the Hot Springs Creek Greenway Trail for the past three years, to include an additional Hot Springs City Park next year; the exhibition, which will open during the festival, will remain up throughout the year with a QR code affixed to the frame to provide information about the artist, artwork and exhibition. Visit hotspringsarts.org/calls-for-artists for more information.

ETC.: PostSecret Project

PostSecret Project founder Frank Warren will discuss the project, sharing secrets, mental health, reducing stigma and building a community of support, 7:30 p.m. Friday in Reynolds Performance Hall at the University of Central Arkansas, 201 Donaghey Ave., Conway.

Warren started a community art project, inviting strangers to mail in their never-voiced-before secrets on homemade postcards anonymously. The collection now exceeds 1 million such "artful secrets." Every month, more than 4 million people visit the PostSecret website, which has raised over $1 million for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. Tickets are $15, $5 for students. Call (501) 450-3265 or (866) 810-0012 or visit uca.edu/reynolds.

AUDITIONS: 'Tuna Christmas'

Arkansas Public Theatre holds auditions for "A Tuna Christmas" by Ed Howard, Joe Sears and Jaston Williams, 7 p.m. Monday at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Doors open at 6:30. Auditions will be based upon readings from the script; download the audition packet, which includes audition times, scenes, character descriptions and a rehearsal schedule, at arkansaspublictheatre.org/castingandvolunteering. Callbacks, if needed, will take place Tuesday. Production dates are Dec. 9-11 and 15-18.

TICKETS: 'King of Rant'

Comedian Lewis Black, known as "the King of Rant," brings his "Off the Rails" show to Little Rock, 7:30 p.m. April 20, at Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway. Tickets are $21-$62 plus fees. Call (501) 244-8800 or visit Ticketmaster.com.



