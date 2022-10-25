Sections
Two suspects ID’d in fatal shooting

by Ashley Savage | Today at 4:49 a.m.

Little Rock police have arrested and charged two suspects in the killing of 32-year-old Broderick Bluford, according to a Monday tweet from the Little Rock Police Department.

Mason Abraham, 20, and Ferrod McCoy, 22, were charged with capital murder and unlawful discharge of a firearm from vehicle.

Police found Bluford injured at 1400 Leander Drive late on the night of Oct. 18, according to a previous tweet from the department.

He was transferred to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries.

