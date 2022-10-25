UAPB’s interim coach kicks off

The Don Treadwell era has begun at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Treadwell on Monday met members of the press who regularly cover the Southwestern Athletic Conference during its weekly Zoom conference. It was his first public interview since the Golden Lions' offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach was promoted into interim head football coach following Doc Gamble's firing Thursday.

"We understand as coaches, especially those of us who have been around the block a few times, that things do happen during the football season and in the life of a football team, especially from the coaching standpoint," Treadwell, 62, said. "We will adjust. We've got tremendous kids. We've got great leadership in our administration with our AD [Athletic Director Chris] Robinson and others. At this point, we're just working in a positive way to finish strong with the young men who are here as we continue to move forward."

Monday marked the Golden Lions' first practice since taking off for the bye week. They're riding a five-game losing streak, two shy of last year's long slide following a SWAC Western Division title in the spring 2021 season.

"One of the first things we addressed, moving forward, is the fact that there aren't necessarily a lot of things in life that you can count on," he said. "There are a few. One of them is the word 'change.' All of us, at least once or twice, will be affected by change in our lifetimes."

Citing former NFL coach and NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy, Treadwell said a person can deal with change in one of two ways -- embrace it and use the energy to move forward, or react to it and possibly get stuck in the past.

"We've decided as a staff and players to respond and to move forward," Treadwell said.

Treadwell has practice in leading teams either in the interim or as head coach.

In 2010 he led Michigan State University to wins over the University of Northern Colorado and the University of Wisconsin as Mark Dantonio was recovering from a heart attack.

Michigan State eventually shared the Big Ten championship with Ohio State University and Wisconsin.

That earned Treadwell an opportunity to lead his alma mater Miami University (Ohio) RedHawks. He went through two 4-8 seasons and was fired after an 0-5 start in 2013.

Treadwell anticipates that his coaching philosophy will be different in certain ways from Gamble's.

"I think you have to coach within your own personality," Treadwell said.

"I'm a different personality. I think we all are. It wouldn't matter if it were Coach Gamble or anyone else. You'll continue to be who you are.

There's just a little more on your plate, as you can imagine at this point, because you're thinking big picture in terms of your team, the synergy and etc.

There are certain things we do that we'll continue to work within, but then there'll be some subtle things that may not be as big to the eyes that are not within the program, but our players and staff will be aware, and that'll be a day-to-day process."

'GOOD MORNING AMERICA' TO HIGHLIGHT FAMU

ABC's "Good Morning America" will broadcast live segments from UAPB's next scene of battle, Florida A&M University, later this week.FAMU said in a news release it will air segments from 25,500-seat Bragg Memorial Stadium on Friday and during the school's homecoming parade Saturday.FAMU (5-2, 3-1) will host UAPB for homecoming Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CST (4 p.m. EST) in Tallahassee, and the game will be streamed live on HBCU GO (hbcugo.tv).

FIRST LOOK AT THE RATTLERS

FAMU won its only previous meeting against the Lions, 37-7 last November in Pine Bluff, and eventually earned an at-large berth in the NCAA Division I playoffs.This year the Rattlers got off to a rough start, with blowout losses to the University of North Carolina (56-24) and Jackson State University (59-3). FAMU has won five straight games since.

"We lost to two really good football teams, but we didn't panic," fifth-year Rattlers Coach Willie Simmons said. "We stayed true to who we are and our core beliefs. Guys have been playing much better football since then, and hopefully we continue to do so and continue to stack good games on top of each other."FAMU has come off a bye week after winning at Grambling State University, 20-16, on Oct. 15. Jah'Marae Sheread caught eight passes for 106 yards in the win.

SIMMONS SYMPATHIZES WITH GAMBLE

Simmons offered his thoughts to Gamble during the teleconference. Simmons and Gamble worked together at Alcorn State University in 2012."Anytime a colleague gets removed from his position, it reminds us of the state of college football," Simmons said.The coaching change might not heavily affect Simmons' game plan against the Lions."When you look at a new leader, Coach Treadwell has been running their offense, so we don't anticipate many changes offensively," he said. "Defensively, you never know if, philosophically, he'll go to the defensive coordinator and say, 'I want you to pressure more. I want you to play more man coverage.' Again, we'll see as the game progresses as far as what their philosophy is during the course of the game. We'll try to adjust throughout the game to what that plan is."

SWAC PENALTIES

The SWAC on Oct. 17 suspended 11 players from Southern University and 10 from Prairie View A&M University for one game each following their pregame brawl on Oct. 8.The conference fined Southern $7,500 and Prairie View $10,000. Prairie View received additional fines because it failed to comply with the SWAC's Gameday Management Decorum, according to a news release.Southern and Prairie View won their respective games this past Saturday.

SWAC football standings and schedule

Eastern Division Conf. Over.

Jackson State 4-0 7-0

Florida A&M 3-1 5-2

Alabama A&M 3-1 3-4

Alabama State 2-2 4-3

Bethune-Cookman 2-2 2-5

Miss. Valley State 0-5 0-8

Western Division Conf. Over.

Southern 3-1 5-2

Prairie View A&M 3-1 4-3

Texas Southern 3-2 3-4

Alcorn State 2-2 3-4

UAPB 0-4 2-5

Grambling State 0-4 1-6

Saturday's scores

Texas Southern 34, Alcorn State 27

Jackson State 22, Campbell 14

Bethune-Cookman 45, Miss. Valley State 35

Southern 51, Virginia U. of Lynchburg 7

Prairie View A&M 54, Lamar 21

Oct. 29 games

Southern at Jackson State, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Bethune-Cookman at Prairie View A&M, 2 p.m.

Alcorn State at Grambling State, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

Lincoln U. (Calif.) at Texas Southern, 2 p.m. (AT&T Sportsnet)

Alabama State vs. Alabama A&M, at Birmingham, 2:30 p.m., ESPN network TBA

UAPB at Florida A&M, 3 p.m. (HBCU GO)