UCA OK for now with FCS, ASUN situation

College football has been reshaped over the last few years, and there's been a domino effect from the Power 5 conferences like the SEC and Big Ten down to the Football Conference Subdivision level and conferences like the ASUN.

In January 2021, the ASUN announced three new members to the conference: The University of Central Arkansas, joined by Jacksonville State and Eastern Kentucky, would bring the conference to 12 member schools with three fielding football teams.

Austin Peay, Kennesaw State and North Alabama joined the ASUN starting with the 2022-23 school year, bringing the conference to an even six football-playing members.

It was then announced that Jacksonville State would be departing for Conference USA in the summer of 2023 as one of four new members.

On Oct. 14, it was made known that Kennesaw State would follow suit and depart the ASUN in the summer of 2024, leaving the conference with four football-playing members.

"It wasn't a surprise, we're just disappointed we couldn't make a more solid football league to try to keep our members, Jacksonville State included, prior to them getting the opportunity in Conference USA," said UCA Athletic Director Brad Teague. "So that's kind of the biggest disappointment."

Teague said UCA spoke with C-USA on a feeling-out basis, but the conference ultimately went with Kennesaw State.

Along with Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State, all of the non-football sports at Liberty are set to join C-USA in the summer of 2023, leaving the ASUN with nine total members. Despite that, Teague is optimistic about the near future of UCA athletics, with the future of ASUN football being his only notable concern.

The ASUN and Western Athletic Conference partnered to create a make-shift conference schedule in 2021, and the two will join together to put forward a single automatic qualifier to the FCS playoffs later this year.

Teague said the partnership between the conferences is still strong and that creating a similar conference schedule to 2021's remains a possibility, although he has his concerns relating to the single automatic qualifier and the differing geographical footprints of the two leagues.

UCA's move to the ASUN was announced almost five months before the news that Oklahoma and Texas would be joining the SEC, and well over a year before the news that USC and UCLA would be joining the Big Ten.

"In one sense, it's obvious we made the right move," Teague said of UCA joining the ASUN. "We made the move to a stronger conference. There's no doubt about it because now three schools have been chosen by even a bigger conference. Liberty, Jacksonville State and now Kennesaw State. So you know, we joined a group of schools who were prominent and were very successful. And so we feel good about that.

"We also feel very good about these institutions that are in the ASUN, and where they reside. ... And then the football piece, if Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State are still in [the ASUN], that's about as strong a six institutions as you can have playing football in one conference. So that was the goal, right? But of course, we lost two of them now, so we've got to refocus and try to figure out what we can do for the football piece. The only concern is football. Everything else is really solid."

Looking ahead, the realignment of conferences at the Football Bowl Subdivision level likely isn't done, and Teague said he's open to the idea of UCA eventually making the move to the FBS level.

"It's certainly a concern of ours," He said. "We just have to wait and see what the new rules of Division I are, which hopefully we'll know by Christmas. And then we can then focus on, well, where do we need to be as a football program? ... So we need to know the rules, and [we've] got to figure out what makes sense for us."