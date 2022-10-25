Unilever recalls aerosol dry shampoo for benzene

Unilever PLC recalled popular brands of aerosol dry shampoo, including Dove, after discovering they were contaminated with a chemical called benzene that can cause cancer.

The recall also covers brands such as Nexxus, Suave, Tresemmé and Tigi, which makes Rockaholic and Bed Head dry shampoos, according to a notice posted Friday on the Food and Drug Administration's website.

Unilever's recall pertains to products made before October 2021.

The move again raises questions about the safety of aerosols in personal-care products. In the past year and a half, a number of aerosol sunscreens have been pulled from shelves, such as Johnson & Johnson's Neutrogena, Edgewell Personal Care's Banana Boat and Beiersdorf's Coppertone, along with spray-on antiperspirants such as Procter & Gamble's Secret and Old Spice and Unilever's Suave.

The recalls were set off by findings of benzene in such products by an analytical lab called Valisure, based in New Haven, Conn., starting in May 2021. This isn't the first time spray-on dry shampoo has been identified as a problem.

P&G tested its whole portfolio of aerosol products following Valisure's findings. The company then recalled its Pantene and Herbal Essences dry shampoos in December, citing benzene contamination.

"Given what we've seen, it unfortunately makes sense that other consumer-product categories, like aerosol dry shampoos, could be heavily affected by benzene contamination and we are actively investigating this area," said Valisure chief executive David Light.