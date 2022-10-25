Voters to decide on PBSD mill increase

Voters in the Pine Bluff School District will have a chance to approve or reject a 0.9-mill increase in the Dollarway attendance zone to 41.7 mills this election season. The request may come as a surprise to many since the district had not previously promoted the increase until Monday afternoon, when district Superintendent Barbara Warren issued a news release on the ballot measure. Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election began Monday.

Warren clarified that the ballot question asks voters to approve a consistent millage rate across the district rather than define a special use outside of the statewide uniform rate (25 mills), maintenance and operations (2 mills) and debt service.

"Annually stakeholders are asked to vote on their local district's millage," Warren said in the news release. "Most times it may go unnoticed because typically there is no request for a change unless a project is planned. Due to the annexation, the voters of the former Dollarway School District (DSD) are taxed at a different millage rate than the voters of the previous Pine Bluff School District (PBSD)."

The Dollarway district was annexed into the former PBSD in July 2021. The question will remain on the ballot until the vote passes and the millage rate is unified, Warren added. A similar increase request was voted on in the PBSD last November. It failed, 99-51. A mill is defined as equal to one-thousandth (0.001) of the assessed value of property, which is 20% of the property value.

Warren confirmed the state-run district will need to ask voters for another millage increase to address construction of a new high school and other campus upgrades, similar to a successful bond measure in the Watson Chapel School District in August. Warren envisions such a campaign to take place in the spring, with the help of a limited-authority board the state Board of Education just approved for the PBSD. "That is not to say the funds from this increase won't be earmarked," Warren said.

Members of the PBSD Stakeholders for Consolidation and Unified Stakeholders Committee have created brochures explaining the ballot measure. Charline Wright, chairperson of the Stakeholders for Consolidation and co-chair of the limited authority board subcommittee, said Jefferson County Assessor Yvonne Humphrey made a presentation to the groups because there were concerns about the millage and informed them it would be on the ballot.