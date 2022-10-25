Wildfires in southern Jefferson County contained; authorities still monitoring

Two wildfires in southern Jefferson County have been contained, but state forestry officials continue to work around the clock to prevent another blaze amid limited rain and heavy wind in the area.

Officials with the Arkansas Forestry Division, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Watson Chapel Volunteer Fire Department said Tuesday morning the fires in the area of U.S. 63 and Arkansas 54 and on North Pinewood Drive, off of U.S. 79 South, were under control. Those who evacuated from the areas can return to their homes, officials say.

The fires are suspected to have originated from two people burning debris Monday while Jefferson County remains under a burn ban. An investigation into the blazes is ongoing.

Watson Chapel Volunteer Assistant Fire Chief Steven Tidwell said the rumor mill was busy during the fire and he was hearing everything from forced evacuations to a shelter being set up, neither of which were true.

“The Forestry Service folks went to a handful of homeowners in one area and suggested they might want to consider leaving, and people took that as being ordered to evacuate,” he said. “There was never an official order to evacuate. I had one person call me this morning asking, ‘When can we go home?’ I told them they were never asked to leave home.”

The rain that fell during the early morning hours was not anticipated — or hoped for — although the showers did help, Tidwell said, adding that the county is still a long way from being able to lift a long-standing burn ban, which was issued Sept. 27.

“I guarantee you, even with that little bit of rain we got, people will call and ask if the burn ban has been lifted,” he said. “They don’t get it.”

In all, an estimated 800 acres of land have been charred by the fires in Jefferson County. No structural damage, injuries or fatalities have been reported.

“The Arkansas Forestry [Division] did a phenomenal job along with the volunteer firefighters in keeping the fires under control,” Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said. He added fire suppression airplanes would fly over the scenes later Tuesday.

Acres of open land are burned on the 5200 block of Arkansas 54, as pictured Tuesday morning. Forestry officials were hoping for lots of rain to help prevent a fire from being rekindled. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Meanwhile, a grass fire was reportedly spreading quickly at 4601 Emmett Sanders Road, south of Ste. Marie Park., before 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to emergency communications. Details of that fire were not immediately available.

The scene at North Pinewood was cleared before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, Tidwell said. Residents there, however, still saw a glow of fire from the skyline when asking whether it was safe to return.

A thick plume of smoke could be seen traveling northeast over wild land on the northside of Pine Bluff before 9 a.m. Woods said the dark cloud was from the smoldering of the fires.

“I have never seen so much natural land being destroyed by fire firsthand,” Woods said.

Forestry Division trucks were staged in the 5200 block of Arkansas 54, as a bulldozer rolled through the burned grass with a line of trees just a few hundred feet shy of a house before 11 a.m. No one responded to a knock on the door at the residence.

“This is going to be a tricky day,” said Amy Lyman, director of marketing and communications for the Arkansas Department of Agriculture. “We didn’t get much rain. We would have liked to get a lot more rain, and there are going to be a lot of high winds. They will continue on site at least 24 hours to make sure everything stays contained.”

Authorities were still fighting a fire on U.S. 63 that broke off from the location on Arkansas 54, Lyman said.

Lyman added no other fires in Arkansas have lasted overnight, responding to a question about the status of a reported eight fires going on in the state Monday, according to a Forestry Division official.

“Be careful. Mind those burn bans,” Lyman said. “They’re there for a reason. As long as we continue to have no rain and windy conditions, wildfire danger is very serious.”

Commercial Editor Byron Tate contributed to this article.