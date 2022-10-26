7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Make the day special for the family with grilled sirloin steaks for dinner. Pair the steaks with a colorful Edamame, Red Pepper and Ginger Salad: In a medium bowl, combine 1 cup frozen edamame (thawed), 1 red bell pepper (chopped), 1 shallot (minced), 2 tablespoons crumbled Greek feta cheese and 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger; toss to mix. In a small bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard and coarse salt and black pepper to taste. Pour dressing over vegetables; toss to coat. Add more salt and pepper to taste. Alongside, add mixed greens and dinner rolls. Enjoy lemon sherbet for dessert.

MONDAY: Make a scary dinner tonight with Halloween Hot Dog Spaghetti Spiders (see recipe). Add carrot sticks. They'll love pumpkin spice cookies from the bakery for dessert.

TUESDAY: It's easy and inexpensive to prepare, so Salisbury Steak With Mushroom Gravy (see recipe) is a perfect entree. Serve it with mashed potatoes, green peas and crusty bread. Add fresh orange sections for dessert.

WEDNESDAY: Try one of the many choices of frozen vegetable lasagna (or regular) for tonight's meal. Add a packaged Italian salad and garlic bread. For dessert, enjoy peaches.

THURSDAY: Who doesn't like Meatball Subs? Heat 16 refrigerated or defrosted heat-and-serve meatballs in marinara sauce. Spoon onto toasted sub rolls. Top with shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese. Serve with green beans on the side. For a simple dessert, pears are good.

FRIDAY: Skip meat for Grilled Portobello Quesadillas. Brush one side of 8 whole-grain flour tortillas with olive oil. Grill 4 portobello mushrooms; place each on the unoiled side of a tortilla and sprinkle with grated pepper jack cheese. Top with remaining tortillas, oiled side out. Grill 1 to 3 minutes per side or until cheese is melted and tortillas are crisp. Cut into wedges. Serve with Corn-Avocado Salad: Cut the kernels off 3 ears cooked fresh corn. In a medium bowl, toss corn with 1 avocado (diced), 2 green onions (thinly sliced), 1 tablespoon olive oil and coarse salt and pepper to taste. Scoop strawberry ice cream for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough ice cream for Saturday.

SATURDAY: Make your guests feel special with Shrimp and Angel Hair Pasta With "Alfredo" Sauce and Asparagus (see recipe) on the menu. Add a Boston lettuce salad and a baguette. Top leftover ice cream with warm fudge sauce for dessert.

THE RECIPES

Halloween Hot Dog Spaghetti Spiders

8 ounces spaghetti

8 hot dogs, cut into 1-inch pieces

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

6 tablespoons butter, cut in pieces

½ teaspoon coarse salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

Marinara sauce or ketchup, for serving

Thread uncooked spaghetti through pieces of hot dogs. Cook according to pasta package directions; drain carefully. Toss with parmesan cheese, butter, coarse salt and pepper; serve tossed with marinara sauce or with ketchup on the side as a dipping sauce. (Adapted from SwirlsOfFlavor.com)

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 453 calories, 14 g protein, 30 g fat, 30 g carbohydrate, 66 mg cholesterol, 865 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

■ ■ ■

Salisbury Steak With Mushroom Gravy

1 (0.87-ounce) package brown gravy mix

1 cup cold water

½ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

3 tablespoons ketchup, divided use

1 pound ground beef

8 ounces (about 3 cups) sliced crimini mushrooms, divided use

1 egg

¼ cup dry breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Place gravy mix in a small bowl; whisk in water. Add onion powder, garlic powder and 1 tablespoon ketchup to mixture; set aside.

In a medium bowl, mix ground beef, 1 cup finely chopped mushrooms, egg, breadcrumbs and thyme. Shape into 5 (½-inch) patties.

Heat a large nonstick skillet on medium-high. Cook patties 5 minutes, turning once. Whisk gravy mixture again and add it to skillet along with remaining mushrooms and remaining ketchup. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low. Cover; cook 5 to 10 minutes or until gravy has thickened and internal temperature of patties reaches 165 degrees.

Makes 5 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with reduced-sodium gravy mix and 95% lean beef) contains approximately 193 calories, 23 g protein, 6 g fat, 11 g carbohydrate, 87 mg cholesterol, 408 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choice: ½

■ ■ ■

Shrimp and Angel Hair Pasta With "Alfredo" Sauce and Asparagus

1 (13.25-ounce) box whole-grain thin spaghetti

1 pound uncooked shrimp, shelled, deveined and tails removed

3/4 to 1 pound trimmed fresh asparagus, sliced on diagonal in 1-inch pieces

½ cup whole milk

2 tablespoons freshly grated parmesan cheese

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper, or more to taste

1 teaspoon butter

3 wedges soft light creamy Swiss cheese such as Laughing Cow

Cook spaghetti according to package directions; add shrimp and asparagus the last 3 minutes of cooking. Drain pasta; return to pot.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine milk, parmesan cheese, garlic powder, red pepper, butter and soft cheese. Add cheese mixture to pot; cover and cook, stirring often, on low heat 5 minutes or until cheese melts and sauce has thickened slightly. Serve warm.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 340 calories, 23 g protein, 5 g fat, 53 g carbohydrate, 104 mg cholesterol, 626 mg sodium and 8 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choice: 3 ½

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com



