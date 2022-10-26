IDEA ALLEY: Apple cider plays a part in salad, stew recipes





My recent Front Burner column (arkansasonline.com/105burner) about boiled cider (aka cider syrup, apple molasses) prompted Marie Golbski to share two recipes that feature apple cider. The first, Bronzed Chicken Salad from Chef Paul Prudhomme's "Fork in the Road" cookbook uses cider syrup or apple juice concentrate.

"It's a great dish for when company is coming over, since it can be made ahead and served cold or warm," Golbski writes. "I just warn people about the garlic!"

Bronzed Chicken Salad (Chinese Cajun Chicken Salad)

For the seasoning mix:

1 ½ teaspoons sweet paprika

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

Scant teaspoon salt

¾ teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon white pepper

½ teaspoon marjoram

½ teaspoon ground sage

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 /8 teaspoon cayenne

For the chicken and vegetables:

1 ½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breast halves

Cooking spray

1 tablespoon PLUS 1 teaspoon cornstarch

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

5 cups chicken stock

¼ cup apple syrup (or frozen apple juice concentrate, thawed)

25 whole cloves garlic, peeled (from 2 to 3 bulbs)

2 large carrots, peeled and cut diagonally into ¼ to ½ pieces

12 medium fresh mushrooms, quartered

1 small onion, peeled and cut into 8 wedges

2 cups bite-size broccoli florets

2 cups bite-size cauliflower florets

¼ medium head green cabbage, cut into bite size pieces

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Combine the seasoning mix ingredients in a small bowl, and sprinkle each side of each chicken breast with ¼ teaspoon of this mixture. (Reserve remaining seasoning mix.)

Heat a 10-inch cast iron skillet over high heat for about 5 minutes.

Coat the skillet with cooking spray. Place seasoned chicken breasts in skillet, 2 or 3 at a time, and cook until they are bronzed-colored and cooked through, about 1½ to 2 minutes per side for thin breasts. Don't crowd the pan. Set cooked chicken aside to cool, then cut into bite size pieces.

While the chicken is cooling, combine the cornstarch and balsamic vinegar, stirring to combine. Set aside.

Combine in a 5-quart pot the chicken stock, apple syrup and remaining seasoning mix; cover and bring to a boil.

Add the garlic, cover and cook, for 8 minutes. Skim the garlic out and place in a large bowl. Repeat the cooking process with the other vegetables as follows: carrots, mushrooms and onion for 4 minutes; broccoli and cauliflower for 4 minutes; and cabbage for 5 minutes.

Add the soy sauce to the pot and bring to a boil, then add the cornstarch mixture and whisk continuously until liquid comes to a full boil. Turn off heat.

Add the chicken to the cooked vegetables in the large bowl and toss to mix, and then add the liquid from the pot and gently stir to blend.

Makes 8 servings.

■ ■ ■

"Pork pumpkin stew is really good when it's cold outside," she writes.

The stew can be made with fresh or canned pumpkin, but Golbski notes she has not tried it with canned pumpkin.

Pumpkin, Pork and Apple Cider Stew

1 ½ tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon crushed fennel seeds

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

1 to 1 ¼ pounds Boston Butt pork roast, cut into 1-inch cubes

Olive oil

1 onion, diced

¾ cup apple cider

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 apple, peeled and grated (a tart eating apple, so it will fall apart)

1 cup broth or water

1 ½ cups fresh pumpkin or butternut squash, cut into 1-inch cubes (1 ¼ pounds) OR 1 cup cooked pumpkin puree

1 cup carrots cut into chunks (about 2 carrots)

3 red potatoes, cut into 1-inch chunks (about 1 pound)

Place flour, fennel seeds, salt and pepper in a bowl and mix to combine. Coat pork in flour mixture.

Heat enough oil to coat in a Dutch oven over medium high heat. When the oil is hot, add the pork and cook until browned, turning as needed. Remove pork back to bowl and set aside. Add onion to pot and cook until translucent, being careful not to brown it. Return pork to pan and add apple cider, cider vinegar, grated apple and broth or water. Stir well, scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the pot. Cover the pot, bring to a boil, reduce to simmer, and cook for 1 hour. Add the pumpkin, carrots and potatoes and cook at a simmer for 20 to 30 minutes, or until vegetables are done and pork is tender.

Makes about 5 servings.

Do you have a favorite fall recipe? Let us know.

Email recipe contributions, requests and culinary questions to: kbrant@adgnewsroom.com



