Deming, N.M., 1916: Pictured is Officer's Row and mess halls for the 1st Arkansas Infantry regiment of the state's national guard militia. Pancho Villa had invaded nearby Columbus, N.M., in a surprise raid a few weeks earlier, and the president sent Gen. "Black Jack" Pershing into Mexico to chase Villa. The Arkansas regiment was sent to guard the border against any more surprise attacks — of which there were none.

