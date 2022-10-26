ASC shows Madai Taylor’s work

An exhibition at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas showcases the work of noted Memphis-based artist Madai Taylor.

"An Elegy to America in Black and White II: The Artwork of Madai Taylor" features 18 pieces, which build upon Taylor's 2018 body of work. The exhibition addresses racism and prophecy, according to a news release.

The exhibition opens Oct. 28 and will be on view in the William H. Kennedy Jr. Gallery through Feb. 24.

An opening reception and artist talk will be held from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 28. The exhibition is supported in part by a grant from the Arkansas Humanities Council and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

"'An Elegy to America in Black & White II: The Artwork of Madai Taylor' is a poignant and provocative exhibition of non-subjective works of art with accompanying poetic writings," according to a news release.

These poetic writings, according to Taylor's artist statement, "detail the reason for the pain and suffering of Black folk brought by ship and sold into bondage, as it relates to Biblical prophecy, against the backdrop of American History, as exacted by the American Spirit."

"Taylor's unique use of Iowa earth as his primary medium gives his work a deep, rich tone. The soil is complemented by vibrant flashes of red markings signifying the sparks of passion, blood, love, and at times, hate," according to the release.

Taylor began experimenting with using soil as a medium after graduating from college. It started as a combination of it being an economical choice and his desire to find alternative mediums to express himself.

"Today I use earth as my primary medium to give voice to my artistic visual expressions, in conjunction with ordinary objects taken from my environment," Taylor said. "This soulish medieval material has given me a visual vocabulary to express myself as an artist, yielding with its remarkable tone, nuances, gradation, and texture."

Taylor was born in Lake Village. After receiving a degree in art from Buena Vista University and studying at the Chicago Academy of Art, he settled at Fort Dodge, Iowa and established himself as an active artist. His works are featured in private and public collections across the United States. Taylor has exhibited across the country in numerous national museums and major cities, including New York City and Chicago.

"Every aspect meticulously applied to the works demands attention and carries a gravity that serves to reel you in deeper," ASC Curator Kevin Haynie said of Taylor's work. "After you've become visually ensnared, the transition into an equally intense period of reflection takes root as you find yourself sifting through the physical and spiritual layers Madai Taylor has crafted to captivate the viewer."

In 2021, Taylor received the Tanne Award, which recognizes outstanding achievement and is an expression of gratitude to artists for their passion and commitment to their work, according to the release.

Kelly Houston Jones, assistant professor of history at Arkansas Tech University, is serving as the humanities scholar for Taylor's exhibition. Jones' research focuses on American slavery and Southern history.

Her essay for Taylor's exhibition catalog contextualizes the artist's work within the history of slavery and Jim Crow. Jones will be present at the Oct. 28 reception to introduce Taylor's work and be available for discussion.

Details: madaitaylor.com or ASC Curator Kevin Haynie at khaynie@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.