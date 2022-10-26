Brando on top of his game at LRTD Club

Tim Brando, Fox's ace play-by-play man, brought up numerous opinions and observations Monday while speaking at the Little Rock Touchdown Club.

Most were part of the ever-changing landscape of college football.

Something he said that drew attention was when he said only coaches are concerned with the transfer portal, and if you peel that big onion to its core, he's right.

That's why they got with the athletic directors, who appealed to the NCAA.

The transfer portal is no longer a 24-7 bus station.

In late August, the NCAA finally put some rules in place, and now there are two transfer windows.

The first begins the day after the College Football Playoff Championship Game and continues for 45 days, and the second is May 1-15, which comes after spring practice.

This way, athletes who felt they should have gotten on the field more during the season can get a one-way ticket out of town. Although most should keep in mind around 50% don't get another scholarship offer.

Or they can leave after spring practice.

The two windows will be for a total of 60 days and "reasonable accommodations," will be made for players in FBS and FCS national championship games.

Keep in mind, athletes can still transfer. If they couldn't, it would be like telling them they can't quit the team. But if they transfer outside of the 60-day period, they will not be eligible the next season.

It may not be perfect, but it is far better than where the coaches were. If nothing else it is a good start.

Another subject Brando hit on was expansion of the College Football Playoffs, which is coming.

The presidents and chancellors -- even in the conferences where the athletic directors were against growing to more than four teams -- have said get'r done.

It may be about more money for presidents and chancellors, but like Brando, this seems like it is better for college football.

It will make the regular season even more important because if you lose one game, you would not be out. That applies only to teams outside of the SEC.

Brando said it seems like it is the same four or five teams every year, and while he's close, there have been 13 teams in the playoffs. But seven of those have been there just once in the eight years since the playoffs started.

Still, Alabama has played in it seven times, Clemson six times, Ohio State and Oklahoma four times, Georgia and Notre Dame have made it twice, and everyone else once, but basically college football is rounding up the usual suspects more years than not.

If fairness is any part of the equation, the playoffs won't expand to 12 teams. That means the top four seeds, the usual suspects, get a bye, while the 5-8 seeds host a game with the 9-12 seeds.

What the best solution would be is to not revisit this in five years and go ahead and make it a 16-team playoff. That way every team plays the same number of games.

Going on what we have seen so far this season that would give the SEC at least four teams in a 16-team playoff, but the main thing is every team would play the first weekend, and the championship teams would have played the same number of games.

Put yours truly down as in favor of 16 teams. Also put me down for a Name, Image and Likeness salary cap and a minimum wage for every athlete because the money will be there with an expanded playoff.

Maybe this is burying the lead, but Brando also shared a little known fact that was mind-boggling.

In the eight seasons since the playoffs began, schools have paid a total of $530 million to coaches who have been fired.