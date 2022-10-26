Business news in brief

USDA backs organic

farming in 6 regions

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has finalized cooperative agreements in six regions across the U.S. to help food producers transition to organic farming practices.

Farmers face technical and market challenges when transitioning to organic farming and during the first years after gaining the certification.

For crops to be certified organic, farmers in the U.S. must manage their land without using inputs prohibited by the USDA for the certification, like synthetic pesticides for 36 months, per a USDA news release this week.

The regional networks -- the West/Southwest, the Northwest, the Plains and Midwest -- Mid-Atlantic/Northeast and Southeast, which includes Arkansas-- will establish and administer a farmer-to-farmer mentorship that will include training, education and outreach activities.

The USDA announced the $300 million Organic Transition Initiative that is tied to these agreements on Aug. 22 to help farmers make the transition and to strengthen organic food markets.

-- Cristina LaRue

Gains expected for

Murphy USA in 3Q

Murphy USA Inc. will release its third-quarter earnings today after the stock markets close, with Wall Street expecting to see gains from high fuel prices and increased consumer demand.

Analysts predict the El Dorado-based convenience store and gas station company will report net income of $7.57 per share. That is nearly double its earnings of $3.98 per share in the third quarter last year.

The company owns more than 1,670 stores across 27 states. Most are near a Walmart Inc. Supercenter

Murphy USA executives will discuss the quarter's results in a conference call at 10 a.m. Thursday. Anyone wanting to participate may dial 1-888-330-2384 and use conference ID number 6680883.

The call may also be accessed through a webcast on the investor relations page at http://ir.corporate.murphyusa.com. The webcast will be available for replay one hour after the call ends, with a transcript released shortly afterward.

Murphy USA's shares fell $4.93 or 1.67%, on Tuesday to close at $290.17 on the New York Stock Exchange. The company's shares have traded between $160.74 and $303.09 over the past year.

-- Serenah McKay

Index climbs 3.07,

ends day at 790.07

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 790.07, up 3.07

"Falling treasury yields helped push the S&P 500 up 1.6% and the Nasdaq up 2.25% on Tuesday, despite news that the consumer confidence index fell in October combined with a downwardly revised September number," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.