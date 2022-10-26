Bye week gives time for healing

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks came back after their bye week feeling healthier and ready to make a push to end the season.

The University of Arkansas (4-3, 1-3 SEC) will travel to Auburn, Ala., for an SEC West showdown against the Tigers (4-3, 1-3) at 11 a.m. Central on Saturday in a game to stay out of the division cellar.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson did not throw a ball during the bye week to rest a sore shoulder. Jefferson suffered a stinger on a hard fall late in the Razorbacks' 52-35 win at BYU on Oct. 15.

"The first day it kind of got back to me being able to just throw again," Jefferson said. "My arm kind of got tightened up on me because I hadn't been throwing.

"Now, just the rest and recovery from me throwing so much and being able to get that time off has truly helped me out. Just being able to come out there fresh and have fun and throw the ball around."

Defensive tackle Isaiah Nichols said the coaching staff put an emphasis on the players taking care of their bodies during the open date.

"We got some work in, but we also took care of our bodies," Nichols said. "Having some days off to reset physically as well as mentally, like, as the season gets long you can kind of get down mentally.

"But being able to have those couple of days off to reset, refocus and go over what you need to do better and what you want to be better for the rest of the season, I think it's going to be really good for us."

Crisp day

The Razorbacks worked in spider pads and shorts on a crisp Tuesday with temperatures in the low 50s.

The workout was held inside Walker Pavilion with speakers blaring in big crowd noise as the quarterbacks made checks at the line of scrimmage.

Coach Sam Pittman said the Razorbacks modified practice prior to the BYU game to encourage faster starts and will stick with that plan moving forward.

"We're going to change practice up just like we did when we went to BYU," Pittman said. "We're going to start fast with good on good and things of that nature. It worked so we're going to keep it that way."

The Razorbacks would like to get off to faster starts offensively. They have scored on only one opening drive of the season, a 68-yard march against South Carolina capped by Raheim Sanders' 1-yard run, and have driven no more than 28 yards on their other opening possessions.

Roster updates

Three Razorbacks worked in green (no contact) jerseys on Tuesday, the largest number the Hogs have had in green in a while.

Receiver Jadon Haselwood, who has battled through a shoulder injury all season, continues to wear green in practice.

He was joined by cornerback Malik Chavis, who is coming off a head injury from the BYU game, and offensive lineman Marcus Henderson, who suffered a high ankle sprain the week of practice for the game in Provo, Utah.

Khari's plays

Defensive back Khari Johnson saw action in multiple spots on Tuesday and made a couple of big plays in one-on-one drill work.

The junior, who did not travel to the game at BYU after suffering a head injury at Mississippi State, lined up at cornerback opposite Dwight McGlothern with the first unit during "fastball" starts, then played middle safety with the second unit.

In drill work, Johnson had a pass breakup on a deep ball intended for Warren Thompson. Later, Johnson notched an interception on a pass over the middle.

Fastballs

Quarterback KJ Jefferson went 2 for 2 during fastball starts with the first unit on Tuesday. Raheim Sanders opened the three-play segment with a run over the right side.

On the second snap, Jefferson found Trey Knox over the right side for a modest pick-up. Jadon Haselwood ran a comeback over the left side on the third rep and Jefferson put the ball on him.

Working with the second unit, Malik Hornsby hit Jaedon Wilson with an out route then overthrew a deep ball for Bryce Stephens after an AJ Green run at the right edge.

Mid-season nods

Four Razorbacks won places on mid-season All-America teams released in the last couple of weeks.

Linebacker Drew Sanders earned the most notoriety, with first-team selections from the Associated Press, CBS, ESPN and The Sporting News and a second-team nod by The Athletic.

Cornerback Dwight McGlothern was a second-team selection by The Athletic. Center Ricky Stromberg was a first-team choice from The Sporting News and guard Beaux Limmer was a second-team pick by Pro Football Focus.

No 3 and outs

Arkansas had no three-and-out series against BYU for the first time this season. The Razorbacks converted at least one first down on all 11 of their drives against the Cougars.

Prior to that, Arkansas had two games -- against Cincinnati and South Carolina -- with only one three and out a season-high four three and outs against Alabama.

The low for an Arkansas opponent is one three and out by Mississippi State. The Razorbacks forced four three and outs in back-to-back games against Missouri State and Texas A&M.

One of 8

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson is the only SEC quarterback and one of only eight FBS players with 1,400-plus passing yards, 14 touchdown passes, 300-plus rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns.

The others are, in order of passing yards, Texas-San Antonio's Frank Harris (2,538 yards), Oklahoma State's Spencer Sanders (2,030), Utah's Cameron Rising (1,855), Clemson's D.J. Uiagaleilei (1,814), Oregon's Bo Nix (1,809), James Madison's Todd Centeio (1,780) and Toledo's DeQuan Finn (1,646).

Jefferson, despite missing one game, has 1,463 passing yards and 14 touchdown passes as well as 344 rushing yards and 4 rushing scores.

100-yard stop

Arkansas has produced 10 games with a 100-yard rusher against Auburn, including two such games each for Fred Talley (26-161 in 2000; 21-241 in 2002), Darren McFadden (13-108 in 2005; 28-145 in 2006) and Michael Smith (35-176 in 2008; 18-145 in 2009).

In the Razorbacks' 27-10 upset of the No. 2 Tigers on Oct. 7, 2006, McFadden and Felix Jones (13-104) both cracked the 100-yard plateau.

However, Arkansas has not produced a 100-yard rusher against the Tigers in the last six games dating to Alex Collins' 25 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown in a 54-46 win in four overtimes in 2015.

Tank attack

Auburn tailback Tank Bigsby got back on track in his last outing with a 179 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on 20 carries in a 48-34 loss at Ole Miss.

The rushing total matched his production in weeks 2-5, when he amassed 179 yards on 53 carries against San Jose State, Penn State, Missouri and LSU. The following week, Georgia held the 6-foot, 213-pound junior to a season-low 19 yards on 10 carries.

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman likes the style of the back whose given name is Cartavious.

"[Bigsby] breaks a lot of tackles, and that's the emphasis this week, trying to get him down before he gets started."