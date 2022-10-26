Central banks shoulder losses as bonds plummet

The global bond market is enduring its worst sell-off in a generation, triggered by high inflation and the aggressive interest-rate increases that central banks worldwide are implementing.

Falling bond prices, in turn, mean paper losses on the massive holdings that the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks have accumulated during various rescue efforts in recent years. Rate increases also involve central banks paying out more interest on the reserves that commercial banks park with them, and that's tipped the Fed into operating losses, creating a hole that may ultimately require the Treasury Department to fill via debt sales.

The U.K. Treasury is already preparing to make up a loss at the Bank of England, highlighting a dramatic shift in countries, including the United States, where central banks are no longer significant contributors to government revenues.

The U.S. Treasury will see a "stunning swing" from receiving about $100 billion in 2021 from the Fed to a potential annual loss rate of $80 billion by year's end, according to Amherst Pierpont Securities.

The accounting losses threaten to fuel criticism of the asset purchase programs undertaken to rescue markets and economies, most recently when covid-19 shuttered large swathes of the global economy in 2020.

Coinciding with the current outbreak in inflation, that will likely spur calls to rein in monetary policymakers' independence, or limit what steps they can take in the next crisis.

"The problem with central bank losses are not the losses per se -- they can always be recapitalized -- but the political backlash central banks are likely to increasingly face," said Jerome Haegeli, chief economist at Swiss Re, who previously worked at Switzerland's central bank.

The following figures illustrate the scope of operating losses, or mark-to-market balance-sheet losses, now materializing across the globe.

Fed remittances owed to the U.S. Treasury reached a negative $5.3 billion as of Oct. 19 -- a sharp contrast with the positive figures seen as recently as the end of August. A negative number amounts to an IOU repaid via any future income.

The Reserve Bank of Australia posted an accounting loss of $23 billion for the 12 months through June, leaving it with a nearly $8 billion negative-equity position.

Dutch central bank Governor Klaas Knot warned last month that he expects cumulative losses of about $8.8 billion in the coming years.

The Swiss National Bank reported a loss of $95 billion for the first six months of the year as the value of its foreign-exchange holdings slumped -- its worst first-half performance since the bank was established in 1907.

OVERCOMING CREDIBILITY CHALLENGES

While, for a developing country, losses at the central bank can undermine confidence and contribute to a general exodus of capital, that sort of credibility challenge isn't likely for a rich nation.

As Seth Carpenter, chief global economist for Morgan Stanley and a former U.S. Treasury official put it: "The losses don't have a material effect on their ability to conduct monetary policy in the near term."

Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Michele Bullock said in response to a question last month about the Australian central bank's negative-equity position that "we don't believe that we are impacted at all in our capacity to operate."

After all, "we can create money. That's what we did when we bought the bonds," she noted.

But there can still be consequences. Central banks had already become politically charged institutions after, by their own admission, they failed to anticipate and act quickly against budding inflation over the past year or more. Incurring losses adds another magnet for criticism.

For the European Central Bank, the potential for mounting losses comes after years of purchases of government bonds conducted despite the reservations of conservative officials arguing they blurred the lines between monetary and fiscal policy.

With inflation running at five times the European Central Bank's target, pressure is mounting to dispose of the bond holdings -- a process called quantitative tightening that the bank is currently preparing for even as the economic outlook darkens.

"Although there are no clear economic constraints to the central bank running losses, there is the possibility that these become more of a political constraint on the [European Central Bank]," Goldman Sachs economists George Cole and Simon Freycenet said. Particularly in northern Europe, it "may fuel the discussion of quantitative tightening."

The Bank of Japan remains apart for now, not having raised interest rates and still imposing a negative rate on a portion of banks' reserves. But things could change when Governor Haruhiko Kuroda steps down in April, and his successor is confronted by historically high inflation.

As for the Fed, Republicans have in the past voiced opposition to its practice of paying interest on surplus bank reserves. Congress granted that authority back in 2008 to help the Fed control interest rates. With the Fed now incurring losses, and the Republicans potentially taking control of at least one chamber of Congress in the November midterm elections, the debate may resurface.

The Fed's turnaround could be particularly notable. After paying as much as $100 billion to the Treasury in 2021, it could face losses of more than $80 billion on an annual basis if policymakers raise rates by 75 basis points in November and 50 basis points in December -- as markets anticipate -- estimates Stephen Stanley, chief economist for Amherst Pierpont.

Without the income from the Fed, the Treasury then needs to sell more debt to the public to fund government spending.

"This may be too arcane to hit the public's radar, but a populist could spin the story in a way that would not reflect well on the Fed," Stanley wrote in a note to clients this month.

Information for this article was contributed by Garfield Reynolds of Bloomberg News (WPNS).