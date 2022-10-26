Watson Chapel schools selling Chromebooks

The Watson Chapel School District technology department will sell retired Dell Chromebooks from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the TLC lab behind Watson Chapel High School for $20 (cash only).

Chromebooks will be sold as-is with a charger and cannot be refunded for or returned. No repairs will be made.

They have been removed from the district fleet due to age but are still functional, according to a message from WCSD.

Remaining inventory will be recycled after this date, according to WCSD.

Fair names local talent winners

The Arkansas State Fair crowned its talent winners Oct. 22. Area participants included Senior Division honorees: Variety -- Cayla Johnson, Rison; and Instrumental -- Ian Goines, Sheridan, according to a news release. Details: www.ArkansasStateFair.com.

Fair names pageant honorees

The Arkansas State Fair crowned its 2022 royalty Oct. 22. In the Junior Fair Queen contest local honorees included: Second Runner-Up -- Lauren Watt, Fordyce. Awards also were presented for Fabulous Hair -- Presley Bennett, White Hall; and Onstage Commentary -- Lauren Watt, Fordyce. Details: www.ArkansasStateFair.com.

Schools to receive shade trees

Twenty-three schools in 20 communities were selected to participate in this year's the Shade Trees on Playgrounds program, according to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division.

The selected area schools include: Park Avenue Elementary – Stuttgart; Drew Central Elementary – Monticello; Jimmy Brown Elementary – Star City; Star City Middle School; Star City High School.

The program was organized to lower adult skin cancer risk by reducing childhood exposure to direct sunlight where children play, like school playgrounds. Winning schools receive up to five shade trees, mulch, watering supplies, and planting guidelines after participating in program training. Details: agriculture.arkansas.gov/forestry/urban-community-forestry.