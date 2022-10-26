COOKING FOR TWO: Condiments, dressing add to roasted squash dish





This sweet, spicy, crunchy squash dish makes a great main course. Squash is cubed and roasted, and then dressed up with homemade condiments, including a shallot vinaigrette, crumbled spiced chickpeas and olive oil-fried breadcrumbs. You'll make enough of each condiment to have leftovers to use in other recipes.

Every element of this dish can be made in advance: The squash can be roasted and then refrigerated for up to 3 days; the crumbled spiced chickpeas can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week; the shallot vinaigrette can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks; the oil-fried breadcrumbs can be stored in your pantry in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

Roasted Butternut Squash With Crumbled Chickpeas

For the squash:

Neutral oil, such as canola or vegetable, to grease the baking sheet

1 medium butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cut in ½-inch dice

2 tablespoons maple syrup

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

Coarsely ground black pepper

For the chickpeas:

5 tablespoons olive oil, plus more as needed

1 (15.5 -ounce) can chickpeas, drained and patted dry

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon curry powder

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

Coarse salt and ground black pepper

For the shallot vinaigrette:

½ cup champagne vinegar

½ cup olive oil

1 large shallot, minced

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

Coarsely ground black pepper

For the breadcrumbs:

2 slices stale or well-toasted bread

3 tablespoons olive oil

¼ teaspoon kosher salt, or more to taste

Coarsely ground black pepper

1 tablespoon chopped celery leaves or fresh parsley, for serving (optional)

Make the squash: Position a rack in the middle of the oven and heat oven to 425 degrees. Lightly grease a large, rimmed baking sheet with oil.

Add the squash to the baking sheet, drizzle with the maple syrup, season lightly with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Arrange the squash in a single layer. Roast for 35 to 45 minutes, or until the squash turns light golden and can be pierced with a knife but isn't soft.

Make the chickpeas: While the squash is roasting, line a plate with paper towels and place it near the stove.

In a medium skillet over medium heat, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add one chickpea to test the oil — if it sizzles, add the rest. Fry the chickpeas, gently tossing them and shaking the pan every 30 seconds, until deep golden, about 3 minutes. Add the cumin, paprika, coriander, curry and cinnamon, one at a time, and continue tossing between each addition. The chickpeas will absorb a good bit of the oil, so you may need to add more as they cook. Adjust the heat as needed to keep the chickpeas sizzling without burning the spices. It may take about 10 minutes until they look glossy, brownish and begin to crisp, so be patient. To test, take one chickpea out, let it cool a bit, and taste. The chickpeas should be almost crunchy, like corn nuts.

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chickpeas to the prepared plate to drain. Season to taste with salt and pepper. When the chickpeas are no longer hot, roughly chop them with a large chef's knife.

Make the vinaigrette: In a small bowl, combine the vinegar, oil, shallot, salt and a pinch of pepper and whisk to combine. Taste, and adjust seasoning as needed.

Make the breadcrumbs: Line a plate with a paper towel and place it near the stove. In a food processor, pulse the bread until you have small crumbs.

In a small pan over low-medium heat, heat the oil until just warm. Add the crumbs and cook, stirring frequently, until golden and crisp, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to the prepared plate, season generously with the salt and pepper and let cool.

To assemble: Arrange the roasted butternut squash on a large platter and drizzle with ¼ cup of the shallot vinaigrette. Top with 6 tablespoons of the chopped spiced chickpeas, followed by 2 tablespoons of the breadcrumbs, and finish with 1 tablespoon of chopped celery leaves or parsley, if using. Serve family-style warm or at room temperature, with extra dressing and toppings on the side, if desired.

Makes 2 servings as a main dish; more as a side dish.



