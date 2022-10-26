Construction to close all I-30 lanes in Little Rock, North Little Rock in mid-November

Construction on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require all lanes to close during a weekend in mid-November, officials said.

According to a news release from the state Department of Transportation, crews will install structural steel at the Sixth Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing Project.

The release said a closure date has not been set.

Weather permitting, crews will temporarily close all lanes on the highway from a Friday evening to a Monday morning when construction begins.

According to the release, the Department of Transportation recommends drivers take these detours:

I-30 Westbound Detours:

Detour to I-430 south (Exit 147) and return to I-30.

Detour to I-440 west (Exit 159A) and return to I-30.

To access downtown North Little Rock, take Highway 365 (Exit 152) or Highway 107 (Exit 153A).

See map of westbound closures here.





I-30 Eastbound Detour:

I-30 eastbound traffic will detour at Exit 140 and take the northbound frontage road to the Fourth Street on-ramp to access the river bridge and I-30 in North Little Rock.

See map of eastbound closures here.





Closure dates will be released by the department when times are scheduled.

To see how travel will be impacted during construction, drivers can visit: https://connectingarkansasprogram.com/.















