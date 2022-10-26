Sections
Construction to close all I-30 lanes in Little Rock, North Little Rock in mid-November

by Alexandria Brown | Today at 3:06 p.m.
FILE — A "road closed" sign is shown in this file photo.

Construction on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require all lanes to close during a weekend in mid-November, officials said.

According to a news release from the state Department of Transportation, crews will install structural steel at the Sixth Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing Project.

The release said a closure date has not been set.

Weather permitting, crews will temporarily close all lanes on the highway from a Friday evening to a Monday morning when construction begins.

According to the release, the Department of Transportation recommends drivers take these detours:

I-30 Westbound Detours:

  • Detour to I-430 south (Exit 147) and return to I-30.  
  • Detour to I-440 west (Exit 159A) and return to I-30.  
  • To access downtown North Little Rock, take Highway 365 (Exit 152) or Highway 107 (Exit 153A).
  • See map of westbound closures here.


I-30 Eastbound Detour:

  • I-30 eastbound traffic will detour at Exit 140 and take the northbound frontage road to the Fourth Street on-ramp to access the river bridge and I-30 in North Little Rock. 
  • See map of eastbound closures here.


Closure dates will be released by the department when times are scheduled.

To see how travel will be impacted during construction, drivers can visit: https://connectingarkansasprogram.com/.





