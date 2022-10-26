Construction to close all I-30 lanes in Little Rock, North Little Rock in mid-November

Construction on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require all lanes to close during a weekend in mid-November, officials said.
According to a news release from the state Department of Transportation, crews will install structural steel at the Sixth Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing Project.
The release said a closure date has not been set.
Weather permitting, crews will temporarily close all lanes on the highway from a Friday evening to a Monday morning when construction begins.
According to the release, the Department of Transportation recommends drivers take these detours:
I-30 Westbound Detours:
- Detour to I-430 south (Exit 147) and return to I-30.
- Detour to I-440 west (Exit 159A) and return to I-30.
- To access downtown North Little Rock, take Highway 365 (Exit 152) or Highway 107 (Exit 153A).
- See map of westbound closures here.
I-30 Eastbound Detour:
- I-30 eastbound traffic will detour at Exit 140 and take the northbound frontage road to the Fourth Street on-ramp to access the river bridge and I-30 in North Little Rock.
- See map of eastbound closures here.
Closure dates will be released by the department when times are scheduled.
To see how travel will be impacted during construction, drivers can visit: https://connectingarkansasprogram.com/.