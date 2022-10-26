Consumer outlook at 3-month low

U.S. consumer confidence fell in October by more than expected to a three-month low as widespread inflation and growing concerns about the economy weighed on Americans.

The Conference Board's consumer confidence index decreased to 102.5 from a 107.8 reading in September, data released Tuesday showed. The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a drop to 105.9.

A measure of expectations -- which reflects consumers' six-month outlook for income, business and labor conditions -- dipped to 78.1 from 79.5 last month, while the gauge of current conditions plunged to 138.9 from 150.2, according to the data.

Lynn Franco, the Conference Board's senior director of economic indicators, said a reading below 80 for the expectations index is a level associated with recession, suggesting that risk appears to be gaining momentum.

"Concerns about inflation -- which had been receding since July -- picked up again, with both gas and food prices serving as main drivers," Franco said. "Looking ahead, inflationary pressures will continue to pose strong headwinds to consumer confidence and spending, which could result in a challenging holiday season for retailers."

The pullback in consumer confidence underscores the affects of high prices across the economy and growing concerns that aggressive interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve will tip the U.S. into recession.

In late September, the Fed boosted its benchmark short-term rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, to a range of 3% to 3.25%, the highest level since early 2008. The increases are meant to cool demand and the hottest inflation in 40 years.

Last month's rate increase marked the central bank's third straight three-quarter point increase, and most economists and analysts expect similar moves before the year ends, including another 75 basis point increase when the Fed meets next week.

"Tighter monetary policy has cooled demand," economist Eliza Winger wrote in a note for Bloomberg Economics. "Home sales and general housing-market activity have deteriorated sharply. Consumers will likely continue to reduce spending on goods, while spending cautiously on services."

Despite the pullback in sentiment, buying plans for automobiles and major appliances like washing machines and TVs all rose. Vacation intentions retreated.

The Conference Board also noted that intentions to buy homes also ticked up this month, a somewhat surprising development as sales of existing homes have fallen for eight straight months with long-term U.S. mortgage rates climbing near 7% last week.

Information for this article was contributed by Reade Pickert of Bloomberg News and Matt Ott The Associated Press.