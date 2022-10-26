Covid stress creates happy baker

The bASHful Bakery LLC has its roots in the covid-19 pandemic when Jefferson Regional Medical Center nurse Ashley Smithey needed to unwind.

"It was a stressful and crazy time," said Smithey of White Hall. Especially early on, the demand on the medical staff was relentless and the hours were long. It was particularly hard because many of her patients were extremely ill and because of hospital visitor restrictions.

"It was hard to see someone pass away without anyone," Smithey said. It was during the 2020 holiday season that Smithey found some comfort and escape from the reality of the virus while decorating Christmas cookies with her two kids.

"It was much like coloring when I was a kid. ... It was a stress reliever," she said. By March 2021, the full-time nurse decided her passion could be much more than a hobby and she said, "Once I set my mind to something, I go all in."

GETTING STARTED

Smithey didn't grow up baking so, of course, the millennial turned to YouTube for instruction. She modified a favorite sugar cookie recipe to suit her taste. "I was trying to perfect it. There's no point in selling a pretty cookie if you can't eat it," she said.

As well, she experimented with flavorings and developed a buttercream frosting that allowed her to achieve her desired artistry when decorating cookies and other sweets. Also, it tasted great.

Finally, she was almost ready to sell her first decorated sugar cookie and again, as part of the online entrepreneur generation, she built a virtual shop.

Two of her closest friends helped. Brooke Honea came up with the name, bASHful Bakery, and Jacey Coleman designed her logo.

"Ashley's cookies are one of a kind," Honea said. "She continues to come up with new flavors and designs. I think that's how you can tell she loves what she does."

Smithey's family pitched in too. While she works, Bristol, her 6-year-old daughter, works nearby "on her own [play] setup."

Bristol said she loves her mom's cookies and the special time she spends with her mom baking. Plus, she said her mom makes the "greatest cookies and cakes." Smithey said, Bristol "wants to learn how to bake like I do and she likes spending time with me learning to decorate;" however, not surprising, Bristol's not big on cleanup afterward.

It's a real family-friend affair. When needed, her 13-year-old son, Layton, helps and her husband, Daniel, "does a lot of the behind-the-scenes baking," Smithey said.

By day, Daniel Smithey is a diesel mechanic for Cummins Inc. at North Little Rock.

Most of the online orders are picked. When needed, they all help with production and packaging. For example, the entire family pitched in for bASHful Bakery's in-person premiere Oct. 15 at Founders Day at White Hall. Honea and Coleman were on hand to staff the bakery's booth. The day proved a success. "We almost sold out of everything," Smithey said.

Cheryl James, a bASHful fan, only had one word, "awesome," about the treats, while Amanda Johnson said, "Everything was so yummy."

FROM COOKIES TO CAKES

About 18 months ago, the bASHful Bakery offered its first online products and Smithey was pleasantly surprised by the response.

"I put the word out and it took off way faster than I thought," Smithey said.

Her sweets line has grown from iced sugar cookies to cookie-cakes, cake pops and cupcakes, and chocolate chip and drop cookies, macaroons and cinnamon rolls.

Online customer Maggie Langrell Summers recommends the business.

"Do yourself a favor and try Ashley's cookie-cake. Literally, the best one I've ever had, and I've had a bunch," Summers said.

As requests continue to come in, Smithey has decorated a few birthday and wedding cakes. Still, her signature iced sugar cookies remain her most popular and most requested item.

Along with her lineup, her customer base is growing and includes White Hall, Sheridan, Malvern, Stuttgart, Star City, Little Rock and numerous points in between. At the moment, Smithey is booked up through December.

While not completely eliminated, the demands of covid-19 have diminished. Despite the pandemic, Smithey still enjoys her day job, but without the virus, she might not have discovered her other passion.

"I never thought I'd be baking cookies. I love doing it," she said.

"The best part about baking is making memories," but even doing it for others she knows her cookies and cakes are a part of others' "special moments and memories."