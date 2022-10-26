Crashes kill 2 on state roads

Two people died in wrecks on Arkansas roads Monday, according to preliminary fatality reports from Pine Bluff police and the Arkansas State Police.

Travis Burrows, 33, of Pine Bluff was walking on U.S. 79 near Oakridge Drive on the outskirts of Pine Bluff around 12:20 a.m. when he was struck and killed by a 2005 Toyota that was southbound on the highway, according to a report by a Pine Bluff police officer.

The officer reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the collision.

Michael Helms, 65, of Marshall died around 1:30 p.m. on U.S. 65 near Leslie when the 2019 Ford he was driving veered across the centerline, striking an oncoming 2014 Freightliner head-on, according to a report by a state trooper.

The investigating trooper reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the crash.