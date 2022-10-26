Day 3 of Springdale murder trial: Second man tells of hearing confession to the crime

BENTONVILLE -- A second person jailed with Zachary Harlan claimed Harlan confessed to killing a Springdale man.

Michael Hill testified Wednesday morning on the third day of Harlan's capital murder trial.

Harlan, 37, of Springdale is charged with capital murder, aggravated residential burglary and theft of property. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors waived the death penalty so if convicted of the murder charge, Harlan will be sentenced to life imprisonment without the benefit of parole.

He is accused of killing Steven March.

Springdale police officers found March's body on May 14, 2018, at his Moulton Lane home, which is in a part of Springdale in Benton County.

March was lying on his bed with dried blood on his head and face. He had an injury on the left side of his face and a cut on his neck, according to an affidavit from the case.

Harlan and Hill were held together in the Washington County jail.

Hill said Harlan told him he saw March in May 2018 with Harlan's girlfriend. Harlan said he went to his girlfriend's home and beat her, Hill said.

He said Harlan said he went to March's home and waited for March to pass out, then beat him and stabbed him with a buck knife.

Harlan said he rode his moped to Seligman, Mo., and later returned with a woman and attempted to load March's body in a car, Hill said.

Hill admitted to having memory issues when questioned by Scott Brisendine, one of Harlan's attorneys. Hill said he had been tested for Alzheimer's and his memory issues could also be the result of him having covid-19.

Hill admitted to being a confidential informant for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency in an effort to avoid going to prison. Hill was arrested twice on drug charges and admitted both times to cooperating with federal authorities. Hill testified he was an informant and purchased drugs on behalf of the government and provided other information in investigations.

Hill was sentenced to seven years in federal prison, but the guidelines called for a much longer sentence ranging from 130 to 162 months.

"That seven years was based on your cooperation with the government," Brisendine said.

"Okay," Hill replied.

Hill denied he made up the details concerning Harlan's confession. He told Thomas Gean, deputy prosecutor, that law enforcement did not make him any promises in exchange for his statements.

Tyler Samples, who was also held in jail with Harlan, testified Tuesday that Harlan admitted to him that he killed March.

Prosecutors are expected to rest their case today. Harlan's attorneys have said he will testify in his defense.