Detectives now have IDs for murder victims known for decades as Bone Woman, Lake Man and John Doe in Benton County

BENTONVILLE -- Bone Woman, Lake Man and John Doe.

Detectives for decades used the monikers for the only unidentified murder victims investigated by the Benton County sheriff's office.

They are now identified and a suspect in one murder has been named, though he died years ago in prison.

Lt. Hunter Petray, who is assigned to the sheriff's criminal investigation unit, explained at a Tuesday news conference how forensic genealogy was used to identify the victims.

The sheriff"s office partnered with Othram Inc. from The Woodlands, Texas, to develop DNA profiles of the three and to locate relatives.

"These victims are not unidentified anymore, which is important to us," Petray said.

JOHN DOE

John Doe's body was found dumped in a wooded area near Garfield. He had been shot. He was believed to be between 20 and 40 years old.

His body was later buried in an unmarked grave in the Bentonville Cemetery. The body was exhumed in 2019, and Othram was later able to develop a DNA profile and find a relative. Doe was identified as Fred James "Jamie" Grow. He was from Colorado but was missing out of Fayetteville, Petray said.

Grow was returning to Colorado in June 1981 and was approached by two women wanting to go to Oregon. The women are the last ones believed to have been seen with Grow, Petray said.

He offered them a ride as far as the Kansas City area, Petray said. The women, who have been identified, had been living at the Sassafras and Rainbow communes in Newton County before coming to Fayetteville, Petray said.

A witness saw the women loading their belongings into Grow's 1965 Ford Econoline camper van, he said.

Petray said he could not release any information concerning the women's identities because the case is still active.

BONE WOMAN

Her remains were found in 1990 in Maysville. Someone set the body on fire with gasoline. She was believed to be between 25 and 35 years old.

Othram was able to develop a DNA profile and find her relatives. One was unaware of having a missing relative, but another reported having a family member missing since 1989. The missing relative was identified as Donna Sue Nelton, 28.

Nelton originally was from Arkansas but was living in Kansas City, Petray said.

Her boyfriend was George Alan Bruton, who had spent time on the FBI's Most Wanted List from 1979 to 1980 for shooting two police officers in Utah. He was sent to prison and released on parole in 1988.

Bruton and Nelton were known to pass through Benton County and stayed at the Pine Island RV Park in Jay, Okla., Petray said. A flyer for the park was found near the body, Petray said.

Bruton and an associate were seen throwing Nelton's belongings in a trash receptacle, and one source indicated Bruton admitted killing someone named "Donna," Petray said.

Bruton was sentenced to life imprisonment for drug charges and died in 2008 in prison, Petray said.

Nelton's case is closed, Petray said.

LAKE MAN

His body was found in a sleeping bag floating in Beaver Lake in 1996. Detectives believe the sleeping bag had been weighted down and had been in the water for between three months and a year.

The company developed a DNA profile and found a relative in Springdale.

Detectives interviewed the relative, who said his son had been missing since the mid-1990s, although no report was ever filed with law enforcement.

Lake Man was identified as 31-year-old John Douglas Rollins Jr. He was last seen by a family member in 1995, Petray said.

Petray said there are not a lot of leads in Rollins' case, but the case is still active.

He said none of the three previously unidentified victims had been entered into any national missing people databases.

Sheriff Shawn Holloway said he is glad his office was able to get closure for the families, and he planned to continue to seek justice in the two active cases.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith said his office paid $15,738 for the testing in the three cases with Othram.

Smith said cold cases are very difficult to solve but stressed there is no statute of limitations in murder cases.

Nathan Smith, Benton County prosecuting attorney, explains on Tuesday Oct. 25 2022 developments in three cold cases investigated by the county sheriff's office.


