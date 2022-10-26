EDITORIAL: For John Thurston

The secretary of state's job--at the state level--is very different from the one at the national level in Washington. Down here among the people, a secretary of state (at least in Arkansas) is more concerned with elections, records and security of the state Capitol grounds. We don't need a high-profile Henry Kissinger or Condoleezza Rice. We need a John Thurston.

Don't quite remember the name? At this level, that's a good thing. That means he hasn't been in any scandals that you could note, and it means that he's been so competent at the job that the press hasn't put his name in the headlines. Other politicians at this level should be so lucky. And capable.

We think back to the election of 2020, right smack in the middle of a worldwide pandemic. And the elections in Arkansas came off without a hitch. That can't be said for others among these Several States. And through all the nonsense about an election "steal" in 2020, we can't remember anybody saying that ever happened in Arkansas.

"The security and integrity of our elections is of utmost importance," Secretary Thurston told our paper. "I want to make it easier for Arkansans to vote, but harder to cheat." And that's most of the job.

Another part of the job: Keeping the grounds of the Capitol building secure.

Also since the last election cycle, on top of the pandemic's woes, came national protests and unrest following the George Floyd killing in Minnesota. The unrest did make its way to Arkansas, and violence did come to the areas around our Capitol. But the grounds were kept secure. John Thurston, in his official capacity, would certainly have been blamed had things gone sideways at the dome. So he should get much of the credit because it didn't.

His Democratic opponent has an impressive résumé, and is an impressive candidate. But John Thurston has done a fine job in what may have been the most difficult of circumstances for an Arkansas secretary of state in memory. And he deserves re-election.