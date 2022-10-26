EDITORIAL: For Pam Whitaker

Many voters in Arkansas will vote for Pam Whitaker because she's not her opponent. That is, she doesn't have bankruptcies in her background. The Republican candidate (and veteran lawmaker) in this race does. That's not something that folks want to see in a candidate for treasurer of Arkansas.

Will it make a difference in this race, given that Pam Whitaker, when identified in the press, has a (D) after her name? We shall see. It would be a pity to deny her an office in which party affiliation is less important than competence in the handling of money.

Pam Whitaker spent almost a dozen years handling "technical program management, system engineering and process improvement initiatives" for the IRS in Washington. Even her résumé sounds tech-y.

She told the paper: "I believe that it is of utmost importance that we focus on protecting and growing our state's financial resources." Which is what a treasury department is all about.

"The most pressing issue for the office of Arkansas state treasurer is to continue to maintain growth and stability within our state's financial portfolio."

And: "It's vitally important to remain focused on reducing the impact of the fluctuating economic market and inflation while staying on target with our state funds."

We don't mind when would-be treasurers talk in jargon. Governors and senators can be poets. The person in charge of the state's money should focus only on growing the bank account, not getting quoted in the press.

She says one of her priorities, if elected, would be in cyber-security. And given the way of the world just now, that must be among a treasurer's prime concerns. She promises transparency (and we'll hold her to it). She promises competence. She has the background required. And, in this race at least, there are things not in her background that recommend her, too.

Pam Whitaker is the best choice for treasurer of Arkansas. Now we'll see how many voters in the state will vote for competence rather than straight ticket.