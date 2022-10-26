Endorsement roundup

Issue 1: Against. Some of us thought the Arkansas Legislature was supposed to be a part-time job. Lawmakers were supposed to have part-time gigs and the rest of us were supposed to have part-time headaches. All of that could be threatened by Issue 1 on your ballot next month, which would allow the Ledge to call itself into session. Let's not.

Issue 2: For. This would amend the state constitution to make it a little more difficult to amend it. When amendments and proposals and ballot initiatives are submitted to voters now, a simple majority can make these big changes. This issue would require at least 60 percent of the people vote for the changes. And it should be more difficult to change the state's constitution.

Issue 3: Against. Some folks call this one the "Arkansas Religious Freedom Amendment." But we don't see how it improves on the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, which already guarantees religious freedom across the whole country. When in doubt, vote no.

Issue 4: Against. This is the one that would legalize recreational marijuana. Let's not.

Senator: John Boozman. The state's senior senator may be best known for his simple service to the people. Although we're sure sometimes there's nothing simple about it.

U.S. representative, Second District: French Hill. If Congress is ever going to implement policies that take on inflation, record debt, the yearly deficit, bogus budgets, difficult trade deals, etc., it's going to need more U.S. representatives like French Hill.

U.S. representative, Fourth District: Bruce Westerman. He's a fine example of behind-the-scenes effectiveness in Congress.

Lieutenant governor: Leslie Rutledge. She's put together a long (and impressive) record as attorney general. She deserves the promotion.

Attorney general: Tim Griffin. Not only are his political ideas in line with most Arkansans, he understands the workings of government and legal action.

Treasurer: Pam Whitaker. She has the best résumé for the job. Taxpayers should trust her with our money.

Secretary of state: John Thurston. In the two big jobs for this office--elections and security of the Capitol grounds--he has shown he's the choice.