Evacuation ordered for homes near wildfire in southern Jefferson County

A third wildfire this week in southern Jefferson County has forced the evacuation of homes on Rayhan Road, near U.S. 79 in Pine Bluff.

The Watson Chapel Volunteer Fire Department announced an evacuation order for Rayhan on social media. The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management said if any other homes should be evacuated, emergency management officials on the ground will notify those affected.

According to a photo posted by a Facebook user, a tall, white plume of smoke rose into the sky from the scene of the fire. The plume was visible from Sulphur Springs Road.

This story is developing.




