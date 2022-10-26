Fetterman, Oz lock horns before Pennsylvania vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman wouldn't commit Tuesday to releasing his full medical records during a debate against Republican Mehmet Oz, as he spoke haltingly throughout the hourlong event more than five months after experiencing a stroke.

Fetterman, the state's 53-year-old lieutenant governor, addressed Tuesday night what he called the "elephant in the room."

"I had a stroke. He's never let me forget that," Fetterman said of his Republican opponent. "It knocked me down and I'm going to keep coming back up."

He also quickly tried to go on offense by attacking Oz's "gigantic mansions" and his integrity.

"It's the Oz rule: he's on TV and he's lying," Fetterman said.

Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon, ignored his opponent's health throughout the debate and attacked Fetterman's policies on crime, saying he is "trying to get as many murderers out of jail as possible."

"These radical positions extend beyond crime," Oz charged. He later added, "His extreme positions have made him untenable."

Fetterman insisted he is prepared for the demands of the Senate as he continues to recover from the stroke. Independent experts consulted by The Associated Press said he appears to be recovering remarkably well.

He used closed-captioning during the debate to help him process the words he hears.

Fetterman's speech challenges were apparent throughout the night. He often struggled to complete sentences.

Problems with auditory processing do not mean someone also has cognitive problems, the experts agreed. The brain's language network is different from regions involved in decision making and critical thinking.

For Democrats, there is no better pickup opportunity in the U.S. to retain their Senate majority than the race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey in a state Biden narrowly carried in 2020.

As Election Day nears, the race has tightened. And now, just two weeks before the final votes are cast, even the White House is privately concerned that Fetterman's candidacy is at risk.

Voting is underway across the state, with 639,000 votes cast as of Tuesday.

Fetterman developed a loyal following thanks in part to his blunt working-class appeal, extraordinary height, tattoos and unapologetic progressive policies. On Tuesday, the 6-foot-9-inch Democrat swapped his trademark hoodie and shorts for a dark suit and tie.

But Fetterman's health has emerged as a central issue over the election's final weeks, even as candidates elsewhere clash over issues like abortion, crime and inflation.

Abortion was a major dividing line during the debate.

Oz insists he supports three exceptions -- for rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother. When pressed Tuesday night, he suggested he opposes South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham's bill to impose a nationwide ban on abortion after 15 weeks because it would allow the federal government to dictate the law to states.

"I'm not going to support federal rules that block the ability of states to do what they wish to do," Oz said.

Fetterman said he would vote for Democrats' legislation in Congress to allow abortion for up to 24 weeks of pregnancy.

"I want to look into the face of every woman in Pennsylvania: If you believe the choice of your reproductive freedom belongs with Dr. Oz that's your choice. But if you believe that the choice for abortion belongs with you and your doctor, that's what I fight for," Fetterman said.

Questions about Fetterman's physical and mental strength have persisted.

When pressed Tuesday night, Fetterman refused to say he would release his medical records.

"For me, transparency is about showing up," he said.

Fetterman has consistently rebuffed calls to release medical records or let reporters question his doctors. Last week, he released a note from his primary care physician, who wrote that Fetterman is recovering well, shows no cognitive effects and "can work full duty in public office."

Fetterman's campaign insists he is healthier than ever now that he is paying closer attention to his diet and daily exercise regimen of walking several miles a day. He is participating in regular sessions with a speech therapist and taking medication.

Information for this article was contributed by Carla K. Johnson of The Associated Press.