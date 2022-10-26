Gains flat, revenue up in Simmons quarter 3

Profits were flat for Simmons First National Corp. in the third quarter, with the bank reporting Tuesday that it achieved net income of $80.6 million -- matching 2021 -- and earnings per share of 63 cents, down nearly 15%.

The Pine Bluff bank that reported earnings per share (EPS) was down from 74 cents in the third quarter of 2021 though the company did outperform analysts' expectations. Zacks Investment Research had a Wall Street consensus of 62 cents for the period ending Sept. 30 while Stephens Inc. projected 59 cents per share.

Revenue was up 22% to $236.6 billion as the bank recorded growth in deposits and loans compared with a year ago. Net interest income and net margins were boosted by rising interest rates.

"The third quarter speaks very well to our organic fundamentals and what we're committed to going forward," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer George Makris told the investment community on a conference call Thursday. "I think our run rate looks really, really good."

The EPS decline was largely attributed to the company cashing out its loan provisions in the third quarter of last year, about $20 billion that boosted earnings in that period, according to Chief Financial Officer Jay Brogdon. The company did not take similar action in the most recent quarter.

In the third quarter, Simmons reported that deposits were up nearly 23%, rising to $22.1 billion, and loans shot up nearly 45% to $15.6 billion. Loan growth "was widespread throughout our geographic markets," the bank said.

Stephens Inc., in a post-earnings report, said results "were highlighted by strong fees, solid organic loan growth and good cost controls."

Simmons had a loan pipeline of $1.55 billion in the quarter, up 5% from $1.48 billion last year. However, the pipeline dropped from $3 billion in the second quarter.

The bank's unfunded commitments – loans that have been approved but the borrower has not drawn on the funds – was up from $2.25 billion a year ago to $5.1 billion at the end of the third quarter. "That's an indicator of our potential to grow in the future," Brogdon said.

Net interest income reached $193.6 million, leaping 33% from a year ago. Net interest margin increased to 3.34% from 2.85% a year ago. Stephens noted in its report Thursday that net interest income was below consensus forecast of $195 million.

Deposits tightened from the second quarter to the third quarter – growing just 1% -- though Brogdon said the competitive market of rising interest rates gives investors with excess cash more opportunities to shop for the best return rates to park their money.

"A year ago, there wasn't any place to place those excess funds to return any kind of yield on it because the rate environment was so low," he added. "Today, we're not seeing core customer attrition but we are seeing customers with excess funds taking advantage of opportunities to put that money to work somewhere else at a higher rate."

In April, Simmons closed the acquisition of Spirit Bancshares of Texas, which has contributed $1 billion of new loan production since then, according to Chief Banking Officer Matt Reddin. "We're real proud of how Spirit came into our organization and hit the ground running," he added.

Stephens lowered its 2023 EPS forecast from $2.35 to $2.21 while increasing its 2022 operating EPS projection from $2.33 to $2.36 to account for the better EPS results in the third quarter. Next year's EPS was lowered with a projection for more moderate loan growth and deposit-cost challenges.

Overall, Simmons officials expressed confidence in the bank's position heading into an bumpy economy with the looming threat of recession.

"As we enter the final quarter of the year with positive momentum, we also recognize the backdrop of economic uncertainty that persists," Makris said in the news release Thursday. "Inflation levels remain elevated and market expectations are that interest rates will continue to rise, which will most likely have an impact on future economic growth and activity. As such, we are intently focused on targeted balance sheet growth that optimizes capital, prudently managing spreads, and maintaining disciplined loan and deposit pricing strategies."

Simmons stock closed at $23.33, down 87 cents or 3.6%.

The bank operates 230 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.