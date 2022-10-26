Gunfire in LR leaves 1 dead

A shooting in Little Rock on Tuesday left one man dead and caused nearby Central High School to lock down briefly, although police said the shooting had nothing to do with the school.

Officers arrived in the 2100 block of West 18th Street after a caller reported a shooting around 11:55 a.m., according to a tweet from the Little Rock Police Department.

That address is a few blocks from the school. The victim was an adult male. No further identifying information had been released Tuesday night, and no suspect had been identified.

Central High's campus was locked down until shortly before 1 p.m., Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

"Nothing has happened at the school, they are just on lockdown because of the proximity of the shooting," Edwards said.

The communications director for the Little Rock School District did not return a call from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Tuesday afternoon.