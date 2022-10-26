



• Joseph Gramaglia, police commissioner in Buffalo, N.Y., said a car crash that left four teenagers dead may be linked to a TikTok challenge that shows people how to break into Kias and Hyundais using a cellphone charger and to hot-wire them with a USB cord and a screwdriver.

• Scott Childers, sheriff of Ray County, Mo., said investigators are trying to determine if a German shepherd and an English mastiff killed an Amazon driver whose body was found in the yard of a rural home after reports that a truck had been parked for two hours with its lights on and motor running.

• Virgil Brewer, a Kansas undersheriff, is being tried on a charge of reckless involuntary manslaughter in the shooting of an unarmed man with a homemade beanbag fired from a shotgun, with Barber County having settled a civil lawsuit for $3.5 million.

• Kent Fuchs, president of the University of Florida, said the school will enforce a prohibition against indoor protests after a raucous demonstration against the selection of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska as a finalist for the top job, with much of the anger stemming from his opposition to same-sex marriage.

• Joe Paul, who retired after 40 years as an administrator at the University of Southern Mississippi, where he also earned bachelor's and master's degrees, will return as the school's new president.

• Sally Kornbluth, a cell biologist and provost at Duke University, was named president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, joining the school's female provost, chancellor, dean of science and chair of the governing body.

• Jeremy Durham, a Tennessee lawmaker who was expelled over allegations of sexual improprieties, now faces charges of driving under the influence, possessing drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest after a Nashville car crash.

• Mary Peltola, who is Yup'ik and the first Alaska native to serve in Congress, received a hero's welcome at the Alaska Federation of Natives conference in Anchorage, including standing ovations, songs and the gift of a bolo tie worn by her predecessor.

• Kevin Yeung, Hong Kong's secretary for culture, sports and tourism, responded, "Please trust our system," when pressed about the cancellation of a screening of the Batman film "The Dark Knight" over concerns that it was too violent, with Iron Man filling in.



