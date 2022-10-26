Lee’s double-double leads Lady Tigers into state quarterfinals





ROGERS -- Senior Maddie Lee registered a double-double with 15 kills and 11 digs to lead Bentonville to a 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-22) victory over Bryant in the opening round of the Class 6A State Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday at Rogers Heritage.

Lady Tigers Coach Allison Venable said her team started slow, but she was pleased the Lady Tigers found a way to finish a tight third set.

"We kept talking that the girls had so much confidence when they stepped out on the floor," said Venable, who is in her first season as Bentonville's head coach. "We started slow. I don't know about nerves but we definitely started slow and then we found it in that second game. And then we came out in the third game and kinda slowed down a little bit.

"We were really glad they found that fight at the end because as a team we ride that roller-coaster when we play, and as a team we'd like to be more even-keel. We had a couple [of] calls not go our way in that third one but it is what it is. That's the mental toughness we're trying to instill in these girls and they finished strong."

Setter Gloria Cranney dished out a match-high 22 assists to go with 6 kills and 2 aces. In addition, Madison Hooper added 13 kills, while Victoria Otter chipped in 7 and Reagan Tunnell 6. London McKinney chipped in 12 digs and Ella Aprea had 10.

The Lady Tigers (19-14), the No. 4 seed from the West, advance to take on 6A-Central top seed Conway at noon today in the quarterfinals.

Kylee Ferharty and Jacia Gilbert led Bryant with six kills each. Tione Freeman contributed a team-best 12 digs and Reese Wilburn added 12 assists.

Bryant Coach Leigh Ann Back said the moment might have gotten a little big for her team, which includes six sophomores playing significant roles.

"I think we made too many unforced errors, got a little intimidated," Back said. "We're a very young team, a lotta sophomores out there on the floor which would make that their first experience here [in the state tournament].

"I think I had only four or five players who were here two years ago when we were here."

The Lady Hornets (11-14) pushed Bentonville in third set as they were tied at 18 and 19 before Bentonville put together a 3-0 spurt that proved to be the difference.

Little Rock Central 3, Rogers 2

The Lady Tigers (15-9) climbed out of an 0-2 hole to earn their first-ever state volleyball tournament win with a 3-2 (17-25, 24-26, 25-15, 26-24, 15-11) victory to advance to the quarterfinals.

The fifth set was tied 9-9 and 10-10, Nylah Austin's point followed by Kailey Carrico's kill gave the Lady Tigers the lead for good.

The Lady Tigers, the third-place team out of the Central, advance to face Fort Smith Southside, the No. 2 seed out of the West, at 2 p.m. today.

Austin finished with 14 blocks to lead Little Rock Central. Anna Wood hammered 11 kills, while Ava Fugitt added 10. Laura Cathey dished out 21 assists.

Lauryn Heinle and Brooklyn Weaver finished with 13 kills each for Rogers (10-19). Macey Tauai added 12. Weaver also contributed four blocks.

Olyvia Hall finished with a team-high 20 digs for the Lady Mounties, while Madison Rhea added 18 digs and two aces.

Bentonville West 3, Jonesboro 0

The Lady Wolverines, No. 5 seed from the West, swept Jonesboro, the No. 4 seed from the Central 3-0 (25-16, 25-19, 25-19).

Trinity Luckett led the way for West (19-14-1) with 10 kills and five blocks. Riley Richardson added eight kills and three blocks. West advances to face Fayetteville, the top seed from the West, at 4 p.m. today.

Nandhini Praveen dished out 32 assists. Annaliese Schonauer contributed 17 digs, while Ana Bennett added 10. The Golden Hurricane finished 14-10.

Springdale Har-Ber 3, North Little Rock 0

The Lady Wildcats used a balance attack to sweep the Lady Charging Wildcats 3-0 (25-20, 25-17, 25-16) in the opening round.

Korlynn Hall led the way with eight kills, while Grace Mobley and Brooklyn Ware added seven each. Har-Ber advances to take on Cabot tonight at 6.

Ridglee Thompson dished out 21 assists. Thompson and Lizzie Sol served two aces each.



