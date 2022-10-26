Nuclear annihilation

That Democrat voters elect the most worthless politicians ever is a given, in my opinion, but at least one thing can be said on behalf of Resident Joe Biden. It seems he sure knows how to lay the groundwork for nuclear annihilation.

In a war between Russia and the U.S., Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville will become a prime target. Why, you ask? Most of the pilot training for our cargo transports takes place there. And if they can't operate from Jacksonville, they'll just move their operations to Little Rock National. That's one Russian nuke for each site. So, in the event of JoeMageddon, most of us near the capital city won't suffer as we'll be fried instantly when World War III begins.

Thanks, Mr. Resident. Thanks a lot.

ROBERT BEMIS

Little Rock

Future of Little Rock

With 55 years of economic development experience in our background, we know what a city needs to achieve positive growth. That experience included 29 years as head of the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce helping build Little Rock. The successes during those years set Little Rock on a path of progress.

Many of us believe Little Rock is now moving in the wrong direction. As we read the newspaper, see online, and watch local television news, there are constant stories about violent crimes and surging homicides. Many citizens no longer believe Little Rock is safe for families and businesses. And folks outside of Little Rock do not consider our state's capital city a viable place to live, work, grow, and enjoy.

The Harvel family loves Little Rock. We do not like seeing and hearing what is happening to a wonderful city with so much to offer, but it now lacks a sense of purpose and pride. We are saddened when our friends question why we have re-established our residence in Little Rock.

The positive direction the city has seen in the past has come to a halt. If steps are not taken to make a change in leadership from the mayor's office, we fear Little Rock will continue to decline.

But it doesn't have to be that way. We need to take action at the polls that makes a change so our citizens feel safe again and people outside the city feel comfortable about coming to Little Rock, living here, and building businesses here.

Please consider your vote for mayor. The future of Little Rock depends on it.

PAUL and BARBARA HARVEL

Little Rock

Will we ever learn?

It would appear that the people of Arkansas are about to elect a senator and governor who in their primaries enthusiastically embraced and have never renounced the endorsement of the insurrectionist and former President Trump. May God have mercy on the people of Arkansas.

LEN WHITE

Fayetteville

Rejoice in your heart

Wisdom: With God's grace, love your enemies. Open the borders of your soul and let newfound friends rejoice in your heart.

JOE ROGERS

Maumelle

Break with the parties

As the official day of voting approaches, the United States is mired in controversy between the two political parties. Republicans label the Democrats as radical and other such invectives, while the Democrats, with more civility, charge the Republicans with various alleged crimes and misdemeanors. I am an independent and it appears from what I read in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that little is said about being an independent, for the two parties fire salvos at each other without the slightest mention of the growing moderate group.

Let me briefly tell you why I am independent. Both parties have something good to offer in their platforms, perhaps Democrats more than Republicans. This condition offers me the chance to freely choose between candidates, whether they are Democrat or Republican or Libertarian or just independent. It is a good feeling to be able to vote this way. In choosing how to vote, I look for the candidate who speaks of service, their service to the people they represent, for this is why we have elections. For those who choose only to criticize the opposition, they are taken off my list of possibilities for election. Arkansans can look and listen to newspaper and television political ads and very easily add or delete candidates from their lists.

Just a word for those mired in the political party web, whether Democrat or Republican or other: It is time to break out of the party your father, mother or family supported and get a clear view of reality. Stop the name-calling and other attacks, even physical, that some have approved of. Take a look at democracy and the republic we cherish, for it can be fragile and in danger because of us and how we act and react to situations and rhetoric. Do not be fooled; good things that candidates have done in the past should not be overshadowed by the more prevalent misinformation and lying. See candidates for what and who they are, and you will be pleased with how you voted!

GEORGE WILKEN

Little Rock