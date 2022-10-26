Little Rock police ID victim, 33, in South Bryant Street Homicide

Little Rock police have identified the victim of a homicide that happened last week on South Bryant Street.

John Luther, 33, of Russellville was found shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, a news release issued Monday from the Police Department said.

On Thursday, officers investigated reports of a person in “a puddle of blood” in the 3500 block of South Bryant Street, the release said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The Little Rock Police Department has asked that anyone with information about the shooting contact detectives at (501) 371-4660 or call the department anonymously at (501) 371-4636.