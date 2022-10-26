Man charged in relative’s shooting

CAMDEN -- A Ouachita County man has been arrested and accused of shooting his daughter-in-law in the face on Friday, authorities said.

Mark Heffernan, 66, faces charges of committing a terroristic act and first-degree battery in the shooting.

David Pennington of the Ouachita County sheriff's office said deputies were dispatched the scene on Fairview Road shortly before 7 p.m.

He said they spoke with a woman who had been shot in the face and who identified Heffernan, her estranged father-in-law, as the person who shot her.

According to police, Heffernan stated that he had seen someone go into a trailer house that belonged to the woman and her estranged husband. Heffernan said he warned the person in the trailer he was going to shoot and fired two shots from a .38-caliber revolver, one going through the trailer wall striking the woman in the face, Pennington said.

The woman was taken to a medical facility and was later released.

As of Monday, Heffernan was in the Ouachita County jail with no bail set.