Man faces more than 40 felony counts after shooting at Conway home, police say

Conway police on Wednesday announced via tweet the arrest of a man who is charged with three counts of attempted murder and more than forty other felonies after police say he opened fire on the residence of people he had a disagreement with the day before.

Officers arrested Keun Davis, 22, not long after they responded to a report of shots fired around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Pyramid Drive.

The residence, with two adults and two juveniles inside, had been struck multiple times by gunfire, police said. They suspect the shooting stemmed from a disagreement between Davis and family members.

Davis is charged with the trio of attempted capital murder charges as well as 42 felony counts of committing a terroristic act — one count for each bullet fired at the home.



