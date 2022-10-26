Medical examiner, Harlan’s friend testify during Springdale murder trial’s second day

BENTONVILLE -- A medical examiner testified Steven March's death was the result of stab wounds and blunt force trauma.

Dr. Stephen Erickson testified Tuesday at Zachary Harlan's capital murder trial.

Harlan, 37, of Springdale is charged with capital murder, aggravated residential burglary and theft of property. He has pleaded innocent to the charges and is being held without bail in the Benton County jail.

The death penalty was waived, meaning Harlan will be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole if he is convicted of the capital murder charge.

Springdale police officers found March's body on May 14, 2018, at his Moulton Lane home, which is in a part of Springdale in Benton County.

March was lying on his bed with dried blood on his head and face. He had an injury on the left side of his face and a cut on his neck, according to an affidavit from the case.

Erickson, a medical examiner at the Arkansas Crime Laboratory, performed the autopsy.

He testified March had a very serious injury -- a stab wound -- to the left artery of his neck. Erickson described the injuries to March's body as jurors viewed photographs of the body.

"It looks like he was either unconscious or asleep," Erickson said. "There's no movement here."

Multiple stab wounds combined with blunt force injuries caused March's death, Erickson said.

"This is at the hands of another," Erickson said. "This is a homicide."

He said March had a stab wound to the skull and four stab wounds to left side of his neck.

March was lying down, Erickson testified, and the blood pattern shows he was not fighting back.

He said March had smoker's lungs, but otherwise was in good health. March had nicotine and caffeine in his system, but tests showed March was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of his death, Erickson said.

Tyler Samples, one of Harlan's friends, said it was a difficult time for him, because he did not want to be in court testifying against his friend. The two were friends for at least 15 years, Samples said.

Samples said the two had been in jail together on different occasions. Police reached out to him once to talk with him about conversations with Harlan while they were in the Washington County jail, Samples said.

Samples said he wanted to be let out of the "hole" -- where inmates are held in isolation as a punishment for infractions -- before talking with police.

He said he remembered Harlan saying he was mad at his "old lady," a "guy" was cheating with her and Harlan broke in and stabbed him.

Harlan said the "guy" was sleeping, and added he got rid of the murder weapon, Samples said. Harlan never told him the name of the person he killed, Samples said.

Samples believes Michael Hill gave authorities his name. Hill is also on the prosecutors' witness list.

Samples told Scott Brisendine, one of Harlan's attorneys, he came to court after getting a phone call telling him he would be arrested if he did not.

Brisendine asked Samples if he wanted so badly to get out of the "hole" that he would give up a friend.

"I wouldn't put it like that, but for sure," Samples said.

Samples told Brisendine he did not remember telling a police detective Harlan claimed he killed March's dog and told Samples the whereabouts of the knife used in the crime.

One witness testified Tuesday she retrieved March's dog and washed it off because it was bloody.

Samples said he was in a car accident and had memory issues from brain damage. He said he was sent to prison and did not receive any benefits for his statements against Harlan.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green said Samples was supposed to be in court Monday morning but did not come. She signed a warrant for Samples' arrest. She quashed the warrant, and Samples was allowed to leave after court ended.

The trial will resume this morning. Prosecutors still have five more witnesses who are to testify and may rest their case by noon today.

Harlan is expected to testify in his defense.