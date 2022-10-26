• Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, over his antisemitic remarks, the latest company to cut ties with him and a decision that the German sportswear company said would hit its bottom line. "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company said Tuesday. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness." The company had faced pressure to cut ties with Ye, with celebrities and others on social media urging it to act. It said it conducted a "thorough review" and would immediately stop production of its line of Yeezy products and stop payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas said it expected to take a hit of up to $246 million to its net income this year. Jewish groups welcomed the decision but said it was overdue. The World Jewish Congress noted that during World War II, Adidas factories "produced supplies and weapons for the Nazi regime, using slave labor." "I would have liked a clear stance earlier from a German company that also was entangled with the Nazi regime," said Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, the main Jewish group in the country where Adidas is headquartered. "Adidas has done a lot to distance itself from its past and, like many sports brands, is one of those companies that conducts big campaigns against antisemitism and racism. That's why an earlier separation from Kanye West would have been appropriate," Schuster said.

• Three hecklers were hustled off "The View" set Monday after disrupting a live television interview of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz with what appeared to be a climate change protest. Two women began shouting "Cover climate now" while the Texas Republican was answering a question. He briefly paused, smiled and then continued talking as the women shouted, most of it indecipherable to the audience. "Ladies, ladies, excuse us," host Whoopi Goldberg said when Cruz stopped. "Let us do our job. We hear what you have to say, but you've got to go." The shouting ended after less than a minute after the women, who were not seen on television, apparently were ejected. But as the show headed to a commercial, a third woman yelled out a comment that was bleeped. When the show returned from the break, host Ana Navarro apologized to Cruz. "I'm sorry that this has happened in our house," she said. The ABC daytime show, which just began its 26th season, has seen its share of hostility among on-air hosts through the years, but it's the first time in memory that it has seen such a demonstration by people in its small studio audience.