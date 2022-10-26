OPINION | NATE ALLEN: Road games may benefit Hogs down the stretch at Auburn and Missouri more than home games against Ole Miss and LSU

FAYETTEVILLE -- Unorthodox strictly on locales, Arkansas' road games appear more winnable than its home games for its final five games.

The Razorbacks at 11 a.m Saturday on SEC Network television visit SEC West rival Auburn in Auburn, Ala.

On successive Saturdays at Reynolds Razorback Stadium they host the independent Liberty Flames in a 3 p.m. SEC Network televised nonconference game followed by SEC games vs. LSU and Ole Miss then close the Friday afternoon after Thanksgiving on CBS at Missouri.

At Auburn and at Missouri appearing the most Arkansas winnable underscores what looms vs. the Hogs at home. Arkansas' success in Auburn, Ala. is distant and nonexistent in Columbia, Mo.

Liberty is 7-1, and will be coming off an open date. Last Saturday at its Lynchburg, Va. home Liberty lashed 41-14 the formerly 16th-ranked Brigham Young University Cougars.

Arkansas defeated BYU, 52-35 two Saturdays ago in Provo, Utah.

Coach Hugh Freeze's Flames received the second most votes of those not included in this week's AP Top 25.

SEC West members Ole Miss, 7-1, and LSU, 6-2, rank 15th and 18th.

Like the Razorbacks, 4-3, 1-3 in the SEC, Auburn's Tigers, 3-4, 1-3, and Missouri's Tigers, 3-4, 1-3 in the SEC East, are unranked.

Auburn and Mizzou on paper may appear less formidable than Liberty, Ole Miss and LSU, but consider this: In their annual SEC West game Arkansas hasn't beaten Auburn since 2015 in Fayetteville. Arkansas last won at Auburn's Jordan-Hare Stadium in 2012, the zenith of John L. Smith's mostly ignominious interim Razorbacks' tenure.

Third-year Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman stands, 0-2 against Auburn. His 2020 Razorbacks were denied victory at Auburn, Ala. on an SEC admitted officiating error. The Razorbacks were up 28-27 and recovered a final drive Auburn fumble. Officials incorrectly rewarded the ball back to Auburn preceding Auburn's 30-28 game-winning field goal.

Auburn's 38-23 triumph last year in Fayetteville was the lone home loss for Pittman's 9-4 Razorbacks.

Against Mizzou, once nonconference and four times since Mizzou joined the SEC, the Hogs wallow 0-5 in Columbia, Mo.

Pittman's 2020 Hogs lost a wild, 50-48 shootout in Columbia and defeated Mizzou, 34-17 last year in Fayetteville.

Big games all, but Liberty, LSU, Ole Miss and Mizzou can wait.

Arkansas and Auburn plunge into Week 2 eyeing each other coming off open dates last week.

Seldom do Pittman's preparations publicly parse past particulars.

Not so this time.

He recalled for the first time in his Arkansas tenure that the Razorbacks were favored in an SEC game when Auburn prevailed last year. And he ruefully recalled 2020 at Auburn.

"We came back on them, and then had the unfortunate situation there at the end," Pittman said.

"We have beaten some teams since I've been here," Pittman said. "But they're one of them that we're 0-2 against. We'd like to change that if we can. Certainly that's a driving force for us."



