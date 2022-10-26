Nuke-plant activity suspicious, Ukraine says

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine's nuclear energy operator said Tuesday that Russian forces were performing secret work at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, activity that could shed light on Russia's claims that the Ukrainian military is preparing a "provocation" involving a radioactive device.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed that Ukraine was preparing to launch a so-called "dirty bomb." Britain, France and the United States rejected it out of hand as "transparently false."

Ukraine also dismissed Moscow's claim as an attempt to distract attention from the Kremlin's own alleged plans to detonate a dirty bomb, which uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste in an effort to sow terror.

Energoatom, the Ukrainian state enterprise that operates the country's four nuclear power plants, said Russian forces have carried out secret construction work over the last week at the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Russian officers controlling the area won't give access to Ukrainian staff running the plant or monitors from the U.N.'s atomic energy watchdog that would allow them to see what the Russians are doing, Energoatom said Tuesday in a statement.

Energoatom said it "assumes" the Russians "are preparing a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste stored at" the plant. It said there were 174 containers at the plant's dry spent fuel storage facility, each of them containing 24 assemblies of spent nuclear fuel.

"Destruction of these containers as a result of explosion will lead to a radiation accident and radiation contamination of several hundred square kilometers [miles] of the adjacent territory," the company said.

It called on the International Atomic Energy Agency to assess what was going on.

The U.N. Security Council held closed-door consultations Tuesday about the dirty-bomb allegations at Russia's request.

Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia sent a five-page letter to council members before the meeting claiming that according to the Russian Ministry of Defense, Ukraine's Institute for Nuclear Research of the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv and Vostochniy Mining and Processing Plant "have received direct orders from [President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy's regime to develop such a dirty bomb" and "the works are at their concluding stage."

Nebenzia said the ministry also received word that this work "may be carried out with the support of the Western countries." And he warned that the authorities in Kyiv and their Western backers "will bear full responsibility for all the consequences" of using a "dirty bomb," which Russia will regard as "an act of nuclear terrorism."





Russia's deputy U.N. ambassador Dmitry Polyansky was asked by reporters after the council meeting what evidence Russia has that Zelenskyy gave orders to develop a "dirty bomb." He replied, "it is intelligence information."

"We shared it in our telephone conversation with counterparts who have the necessary level of clearance," he said. "Those who wanted to understand that the threat is serious, they had all the possibilities to understand that. Those who want to reject it as Russian propaganda, they will do it anyway."

Polyansky said the International Atomic Energy Agency can send inspectors to investigate allegations of a "dirty bomb."

Britain's deputy U.N. ambassador, James Kariuki, told reporters after the meeting that "we've seen and heard no new evidence" and the U.K., France and the U.S. made clear that "this is a transparently false allegation" and "pure Russian misinformation."

He said, "Ukraine has been clear it's got nothing to hide" and "IAEA inspectors are on the way."

MORE RUSSIAN CLAIMS

In a related matter, Russia asked the Security Council to establish a commission to investigate its claims that the United States and Ukraine are violating the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons at laboratories in Ukraine.

Soon after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Nebenzia claimed that secret American labs in Ukraine were engaged in biological warfare -- a charge denied by the U.S. and Ukraine.

Russia has called a Security Council meeting Thursday on Ukraine's biological laboratories and its allegations.

The Kremlin has insisted that its warning of a purported Ukrainian plan to use a dirty bomb should be taken seriously and criticized Western nations for shrugging it off.

The dismissal of Moscow's warning is "unacceptable in view of the seriousness of the danger that we have talked about," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Speaking during a conference call with reporters, Peskov added: "We again emphasize the grave danger posed by the plans hatched by the Ukrainians."

At the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden was asked Tuesday if Russia is preparing to deploy a tactical nuclear weapon after making its claims that Ukraine will use a dirty bomb.

"I spent a lot of time today talking about that," Biden told reporters.

The president was also asked whether the claims about a Ukrainian dirty bomb amounted to a false-flag operation.

"Let me just say, Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake if it were to use a tactical nuclear weapon," Biden said. "I'm not guaranteeing you that it's a false-flag operation yet ... but it would be a serious, serious mistake."

Dirty bombs don't have the devastating destruction of a nuclear explosion but could expose broad areas to radioactive contamination.

ACCELERATING PRODUCTION

Putin, facing military production delays and mounting losses, urged his government Tuesday to cut through bureaucracy to crank out enough weapons and supplies to feed the war in Ukraine, where a Western-armed Ukrainian counteroffensive has set back Russia's forces.

He chaired a new committee designed to accelerate the production and delivery of weapons and supplies for Russian troops, stressing the need to "gain higher tempo in all areas."

Russian news reports have acknowledged that many of those called up under a mobilization of 300,000 reservists Putin ordered haven't been provided with basic equipment such as medical kits and flak jackets, and had to find their own. Other reports have suggested that Russian troops are increasingly forced to use old and sometimes unreliable equipment and that some of the newly mobilized troops are rushed to the war front with little training.

To substitute for increasingly scarce Russian-made long-range precision weapons, Britain's Ministry of Defense predicted that Russia was likely to use a large number of drones to try to penetrate Ukrainian air defenses. Russia's "artillery ammunition is running low," the ministry reported Tuesday.

The Institute for the Study of War in Washington, added that "the slower tempo of Russian air, missile and drone strikes possibly reflects decreasing missile and drone stockpiles and the strikes' limited effectiveness of accomplishing Russian strategic military goals."

The Russian military has still managed to inflict heavy damage and casualties, ruining homes, public buildings and Ukraine's power grid. The World Bank estimates the damage to Ukraine so far at $345 billion.

Ukrainian authorities asked citizens not to return home and further tax the country's battered energy infrastructure, and Western countries mulled how to rebuild Ukraine when the war ends.

One of Moscow's allies Tuesday urged Russia to step up the pace and scale of Ukraine's destruction.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the regional leader of Chechnya who has sent troops to fight in Ukraine, urged Moscow to wipe off the map entire cities in retaliation for Ukrainian shelling of Russia's territory. Authorities in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod regions that border Ukraine have repeatedly reported Ukrainian shelling that has damaged infrastructure and residential buildings.

"Our response has been too weak," Kadyrov said on his messaging app channel. "If a shell flies into our region, entire cities must be wiped off the face of the Earth so that they don't ever think that they can fire in our direction."

Russian missiles set a gas station on fire late Tuesday in the south-central city of Dnipro, killing a pregnant woman in her car and the operator of a car wash at the facility, while wounding at least three, Ukrainian news agencies reported.

In the southern city of Mykolaiv, residents lined up for water and essential supplies Tuesday as Ukrainian forces advanced on the nearby Russian-occupied city of Kherson.

'WE NEED MORE'

Kyiv wants to step up the fight, but says it needs more war materiel.

"We need more weaponry, we need more ammunition to win this war," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal told reporters in Berlin. He added: "We need tanks from our partners, from all of our partners; we need heavy armored vehicles, we need additional artillery units, howitzers."

On the diplomatic front, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier told reporters in Kyiv after meeting Tuesday with Zelenskyy that his country will continue to stand by Ukraine's side in this war and support its people as long as it takes -- by helping to rebuild the destroyed country and sending more weapons.

"Reconstruction is not waiting for the war to end. It must begin now," the German president said, adding that "not only is Germany helping with the reconstruction, but we're also helping Ukraine to prevent the brutal destruction, to make sure that the population is protected in the best possible way."

He promised that Germany would help rebuild destroyed towns immediately and send two more Medium Artillery Missile Systems and four type 2000 self-propelled howitzers.

In Berlin, European Union leaders brought together experts to work on a "new Marshall Plan" for rebuilding Ukraine -- a reference to the U.S.-sponsored plan that helped revive Western European economies after World War II.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the meeting is addressing "how to ensure and how to sustain the financing of the recovery, reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine for years and decades to come."

Scholz, who co-hosted the meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, said he's looking for "nothing less than creating a new Marshall Plan for the 21st century -- a generational task that must begin now."

Information for this article was contributed by Andrew Meldrum and staff members of The Associated Press.