NWA Letters to the Editor

Independent third party

is best hope for the future

For many years I was registered as a Republican but decided about five years ago the Republican Party was not what it used to be. So I registered as an independent since I had no use for the Democratic Party. I firmly believe the only way our country is going to politically survive is for an independent third party to grow and compete with what we have today, which isn't much more than two immature kids fighting in the playground.

Pete Rathmell

Garfield

Murray has the right vision

to lead in Bella Vista

Time to vote! What a great honor we have as citizens of the United States to elect our representatives that will help lead our communities, states and federal governments. We truly live in a blessed country!

On Nov. 8, we have the opportunity to vote for a new mayor to run the great city of Bella Vista. I moved to Arkansas and immediately settled in Bella Vista over 20 years ago. We have lived in three locations and absolutely love our community. We gladly joined many others as we voted to become a city.

We have had some great mayors who have led us well during their tenures. However, it is time now to think differently about our community and to have more vision of what our community can become in the future and not just about managing the community as it is today.

I fully recommend Randy Murray to be our new mayor. I have known Randy the whole time he has lived in Bella Vista. I know him professionally and personally. I have entrusted my son on Boy Scout adventures with him. My daughter used to babysit their children. You will not find a more honest and trustworthy person to lead our community.

Some will question his lack of political experience. I challenge that by asking what does a mayor need to do? A mayor needs to have great communication skills, be decisive, understand and live within budget, leadership, relationship building skills, and to be a listener. What does it take to run your own successful business? A successful business owner needs to have great communication skills, be decisive, understand and live within budget, leadership, relationship building skills, and to be a listener. Randy is a successful business owner! In fact, he and his wife have two successful businesses.

Randy will lead our city in a positive direction. He will work with everyone including those who do not see his viewpoint because he knows he can learn from anyone. Randy also has tremendous capacity. He has proven it in building his business and in every challenge I've seen placed in front of him.

I believe new leadership and new vision is needed for this great city!

Jamie Grace

Bella Vista