OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: October means Merlot Month for wine lovers





October means many things to many people, but in the wine world, it means we've reached Merlot Month. I still maintain my position that Merlot Month should be celebrated all year long, but even I fall prey to the powers of alliteration. Here are some of my favorite merlots worth drinking well past Oct. 31.

J. Lohr Estates "Los Osos" Merlot, $15

Look for notes of black currant, black plum and violet here. Hailing from the El Palomar district of Paso Robles, this wine shows waves of depth and freshness vintage after vintage. A full year spent aging in American oak barrels gives the final subtle kiss of richness to the wine's finish.

L'Ecole No. 41 Merlot, $22

Washington state makes some of America's most exciting red wines, and Walla Walla-based L'Ecole No. 41 is a decades-old pioneer in the state's wine industry. The winery's Columbia Valley merlot is light and energetic, more akin to driving a convertible down the Columbia River Valley than sipping on a stately Bordeaux. The wine's long, bracing finish is a standout at this price point.

Markham Vineyards' The Altruist,' $27

Even though it's from Napa Valley, The Altruist is modeled after the merlot-heavy blends of Bordeaux's fabled Right Bank. Here merlot partners with its French friends of cabernet sauvignon, petit verdot, malbec and cabernet franc to form a wine that's as plush as it is seductive.

Silverado Vineyards Mt. George Vineyard Merlot, $38

While the Silverado winery is near the heart of Napa Valley, the Mount George vineyard is located on the valley's southern, cooler end, where cooling breezes from the San Pablo Bay keep the grapes from becoming overripe under the California sun. This wine balances being round and full-bodied with a palate that's full of delicately fresh fruit flavor; think pomegranate and cloudberries. Bonus points if you can get a bottle of the 2018 vintage — it's a stunner.

Chateau Belle-Graves Lalande de Pomerol, $42

A personal favorite, this is a classic, silky-smooth take on the merlot-dominated Bordeaux blend. Look for notes of plum, cigar box, Rainier cherry and funk. The current vintage you'll find in stores now should be starting to peak around its 10th birthday. As it ages, you'll find those fruit notes begin to integrate and give way to hints of fine leather, soy sauce and fresh earth (dirt — yum!).

Duckhorn Vineyards Merlot, $55

If there's one California winery that's synonymous with merlot, surely, it's Duckhorn. The winery was founded in 1976, producing 800 cases of merlot during its inaugural 1978 vintage. Their Napa Valley bottling with its hallmark mallard label is instantly recognizable in wine shops across the state. Year after year, it always showcases incredible depth and structure, along with a nose that makes me think of cooked rhubarb, perfectly ripe black plums and cocoa powder. If you're looking for a holiday gift for someone extra special, try a bottle of their Three Palms Vineyard merlot ($100+). It's always worth the splurge.

As always, you can see what I'm drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow and send your wine questions and quibbles to sethebarlowwine@gmail.com



