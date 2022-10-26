Officers involved in shootout at plasma center in Pine Bluff; 1 injured

A person was treated and released following an exchange of gunfire with Pine Bluff police detectives outside a plasma center on Wednesday afternoon.

The detectives went to ImmunoTek Plasma Center, 2809 S. Camden Road, just before 5 p.m., in an attempt to locate a wanted person.

According to a news release, the suspect came out of the business and opened fire, with a handgun.

Police say the suspect was struck during the shootout, but no officer was hit.

The suspect was treated at the scene and taken to a Little Rock hospital, according to Pine Bluff police Lt. David DeFoor. That person’s condition is unknown, he added.

“The suspect was a customer at the center, not an employee,” DeFoor said.

The Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigative Division is looking into the shooting, Pine Bluff police say.

The officers involved in it will be placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the conclusion of a probe and review by prosecutors.

State police will handle any further information on the progress of the case through its public information office, until the conclusion of their investigation.