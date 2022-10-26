OPINION | FRONT BURNER: Turkey Stir Fry’s another way to use excess basil saved from frost





With freezing weather in the forecast, I took the snippers to my herb garden, harvesting all of the basil and the last few sprigs of mint that hadn't shriveled from thirst in the drought. And (in vain) I picked the last of my peppers and tomatoes, knowing their firm green flesh would likely never ripen, but I just couldn't let Mother Nature's biting cold take them without a chance.

I thought about making and freezing some pesto with all the basil, but then I remembered a recipe from "Milk Street Tuesday Nights" for Stir-Fried Chicken with Snap Peas and Basil that I'd had on a my to-make list for several months. It uses more than 3 cups of basil.

I didn't have some of the other ingredients, so I improvised on the vegetables and the protein, opting for ground turkey in place of the diced chicken and swapping red bell peppers for the sugar snap peas.

I served it over rice.

The dish received mixed reviews. Although we both finished our plates, my husband was not as enamored of the combination of flavors as I was, but in his defense he's not a big basil fan.

You'll want to serve this dish right away as the basil will discolor quickly.

Turkey Stir-Fry With Loads of Basil

1 tablespoon soy sauce

3 tablespoons fish sauce, divided use

Ground black or white pepper

1 pound ground turkey (see note)

3 tablespoons peanut oil or other high-heat vegetable oil, divided use

¼ cup chopped fresh basil leaves, PLUS 3 cups torn and lightly packed

2 tablespoons white vinegar (I used rice wine vinegar)

2 small to medium red bell peppers, cored and cut into 1-inch by ½-inch pieces (see note)

8 green onions (1 bunch), white and light green parts finely chopped, dark green tops cut into 1-inch pieces

2 or 3 jalapeno, serrano or Fresno chiles, stemmed and thinly sliced (I used Fresno and Havasu from my garden)

4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon sugar

In a small bowl, stir together soy sauce, 1 tablespoon of the fish sauce and ½ teaspoon white pepper. Drizzle the soy mixture over the turkey and let sit for up to 15 minutes. (I left the turkey in its plastic tray.)

In a 12-inch skillet over medium-high, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until just smoking. Add the turkey and cook, breaking it up into crumbles, until browned and cooked through. Transfer to a clean bowl, then stir in the chopped basil and vinegar. Set aside.

Add the remaining 2 tablespoons oil to the skillet and heat over medium-high until barely smoking. Add the red bell peppers, green onion whites/light greens and chiles. Cook, stirring, for about 3 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir in the sugar. Add the green onion tops and the turkey with any accumulated juices and cook, stirring, until most of the juices have evaporated, about 1 minute.

Off heat, add the remaining 2 tablespoons fish sauce and the torn basil. Stir until the basil is wilted. Taste and season with white pepper.

Makes 4 servings.

Note: To follow the original recipe, use 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts cut into 1-inch pieces and 4 ounces of sugar snap peas, strings removed, halved at a slant.

Recipe adapted from "Milk Street Tuesday Nights" by Christopher Kimball.