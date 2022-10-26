100 years ago

Oct. 26, 1922

• A plea of guilty in the United States District Court to selling liquor carries with it a jail sentence, whether the guilty person is a man or woman. When a woman with a six-month-old baby in her arms stands before the bar and pleads guilty to selling liquor to two revenue officers -- that's different in the opinion of Judge Jacob Trieber. "What can I do?" the judge said yesterday when Mrs. Bessie Gosa of Beebe entered her plea. "I can't send her to jail with that baby." ... Mrs. Gosa and her husband were arrested about two months ago when they sold a quantity of liquor to two federal officers. At that time she and the baby spent several days in the county jail.

50 years ago

Oct. 26, 1972

FORT SMITH -- State Senator Milt Earnhart of Fort Smith said Tuesday he had asked Governor Bumpers to include in his program for the 1973 General Assembly legislation that would require a photograph on the Arkansas driver's license. Earnhart said 26 states required the photographs and that they would help reduce the number of stolen or fictitious licenses and help stop forged and hot checks.

25 years ago

Oct. 26, 1997

• Is Maumelle a segregated suburb trying to keep Blacks out? Arkansas ACORN Fair Housing Inc. filed a lawsuit Friday asking a federal judge to answer that question "yes" and to force Maumelle city directors to approve a bond issue for a proposed federally funded low-income housing complex. After vocal opposition to the proposal, Maumelle's governing body voted 4-2 in February to reject the project by Missouri-based developer Zimmerman Wilhoit. ... Edward Adcock, Arkansas ACORN Fair Housing's attorney, said Friday that the city directors' decision had a "distinct segregative effect" and perpetuated a housing pattern that puts Blacks in the cities and whites in the suburbs... The lawsuit, assigned to U.S. District Judge James M. Moody, seeks a declaration that the city directors violated the federal Fair Housing Act, the Fifth, 13th and 14th amendments to the Constitution and the Civil Rights Act of 1866.

10 years ago

Oct. 26, 2012

• The Little Rock School District is shrinking. The Oct. 1 enrollment number -- the official count for the school year -- was 25,140, which was 454 students fewer than the count for the previous school year. The decline in the state's largest district was solely at the middle and high school levels -- despite the sweeping changes made in the district's middle schools, which were done in part to stop the loss of families after pupils complete the elementary grades. ... District enrollment has dropped in each of the past five years, and it is now down more than 1,600 students from an all-time high enrollment of 26,757 in the 2007-08 school year. Superintendent Morris Holmes told the Little Rock School Board on Thursday that he is directing his staff to complete a comprehensive study on the decline and on overall enrollment trends and present the report to the board in November.