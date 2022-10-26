Padres: Soto more than a rental piece

SAN DIEGO -- The sudden end of a season that went unexpectedly deep left the San Diego Padres with questions to answer and holes to fill, as well as a hunger to play further into October next year.

They will also begin pondering a long-term deal for 24-year-old superstar Juan Soto, their marquee trade-deadline acquisition who was heating up just as the Padres were eliminated in the National League Championship Series by Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, three wins shy of the World Series.

"All of us were hoping we'd be playing Game 7 here tonight," General Manager A.J. Preller said Tuesday during a wrap-up news conference at Petco Park.

Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is eligible to return from an 80-game PED suspension on April 20 and Soto is under team control for two more years. So the Padres can look forward to having Tatis, Soto and Manny Machado -- who had an MVP-caliber season -- in the heart of the order by early 2023.

Preller said the Padres don't view Soto and All-Star closer Josh Hader, obtained a day before the Aug. 2 trade deadline, as rental pieces.

Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal with Washington that precipitated his trade. He hasn't commented on a possible long-term deal with the Padres but has said he likes how talented the team is and that he felt welcome in San Diego.

Padres owner Peter Seidler doled out a $300 million, 10-year contract to Machado in 2019 and a $340 million, 14-year deal to Tatis in 2021.

"I think we'll have that conversation," Preller said. "All this is pretty fresh. From Juan's standpoint, he's getting to know the city and getting to know the organization. When we made the deal, we made it knowing that we got him for three pennant races. He's an incredibly talented player, he's an impact player, and we'll have those conversations here. This offseason is kind of taking the temperature, seeing where his head is at going forward."

The Padres reinvigorated their fan base by eliminating the 101-win New York Mets in the wild-card round and then dispatching the 111-win Los Angeles Dodgers in four Division Series games, with the clincher sparking one of the wildest nights in San Diego sports history.

But they blew home-field advantage and managed only one win against the Phillies in their first NLCS appearance since 1998.

The Padres got Hader from Milwaukee on Aug. 1 and then the next day nabbed Soto and Josh Bell from Washington, and Brandon Drury from Cincinnati. Soto struggled offensively after being acquired but started heating up in the playoffs, including homering in each of the final two games of the NLCS.

Tatis was close to returning from left wrist surgery when he was suspended by MLB for 80 games on Aug. 12 after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug. He had surgery on his troublesome left shoulder in September and a follow-up operation on his wrist. The team expects him to be ready by spring training. The Padres have a good dilemma to sort out because Kim Ha-seong had a stellar season at shortstop.

San Diego Padres' Manny Machado celebrates after a home run during the first inning in Game 4 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)



San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish leaves the game during the seventh inning in Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the San Diego Padres and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

