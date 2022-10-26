Pafford Medical Services enters into preliminary agreement with Benton County and western Benton County cities

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County and the cities of Cave Springs, Decatur, Gentry and Highfill have reached a preliminary agreement with Pafford Medical Services to provide emergency medical services to much of the western portion of the county, according to a county news release.

The agreement was necessary after the current provider, Northwest Health, decided to exercise an early termination of the contracts, citing financial reasons, according to the release.

The annual amount for the subsidy to Pafford Medical Services will be $1.51 million for four years with the amount being split proportionally between the county and the cities, according to the release.

"Pafford's good standing with other Arkansas cities and more than 55 years of experience in emergency medical services will put Benton County residents in good hands," County Judge Barry Moehring said in the release. "I have full confidence that there will be no interruption in service to our residents as Pafford takes command of this contract."

The preliminary agreement will now be considered by each of the participating city councils and the Benton County Quorum Court before being finalized.

"While we appreciate the level of high-quality patient care provided by Northwest, we look forward, with confidence, to partnering with Pafford Medical Services to ensure the same level of care and services are delivered to our citizens with no delay or lapse in coverage," Gentry Mayor Kevin Johnston said in the release.

The agreement calls for at least three ambulances to be on duty at all times. Additionally, the financial terms of the agreement provide for coverage of out-of-pocket costs for emergency ambulance service. Medicare, Medicaid and third-party insurers would continue to be billed for service, according to the release.

The out-of-pocket coverage is an additional benefit for the residents of western Benton County, potentially saving hundreds of dollars or more for those who use the service. The contract with Northwest Health does not include the benefit, according to the release.

Pafford Medical Services, based in Hope, will take over in January from Northwest Health, which is obligated to provide service until that time.

"I believe the service that we are currently receiving will be met or exceeded by Pafford Medical Services. The company's sole focus is providing emergency medical services," county Administrator of Public Safety Robert McGowen said in the release.



