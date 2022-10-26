Paragould police add details on attacks

Paragould police on Monday released the names of some of the people involved in an unrelated spurt of violent crimes last week.

The Paragould Police Department said previously it was investigating multiple violent crimes that took place on Oct. 18, including an officer being injured by gunfire, a fatal stabbing and the shooting of a minor during an attempted robbery.

The officer was Cpl. Owen Mundy, who is now at home recovering from surgery, the department said in a Facebook post Monday.

Mundy was responding to a call about an unwanted person at a home in the 100 block of South Rocking Chair Road around 7 a.m. when he was shot, the department said.

A resident of the home was also injured, and the suspect was found dead.

"At this time, it is unknown when he will be able to return to full active duty," the department said of Mundy.

He has worked for the Paragould Police Department as a patrol officer for four years, the department said.

The post didn't identify the gunman or the resident who was injured.

Police said they are following usual protocol with Mundy's shooting by having the Arkansas State Police investigate it.

Just six minutes after the shooting, officers said they received a call about a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of North 18 ½ Avenue.

Greene County sheriff's deputies said they found Joseph Wesley III, 45, of Paragould dead there, with a knife wound.

The Police Department said Paragould residents Tiana Andrews, 19, and Angelina Brumbeloe, 20, were inside the home when the stabbing took place and were taken to the department for questioning.

"As the investigation is still in progress, no further details will be given at this time," the department said in the post.

Also on Oct. 18, around 12:30 p.m., an attempted robbery led to a minor being shot, police said Monday.

Police said they were told the boy who was shot had held 47-year-old Brenda Davis at gunpoint in an attempt to rob her in her carport in the 400 block of North Fifth Street.

Officers reported that after a struggle, the boy's gun went off and hit the carport ceiling. Then Davis' 25-year-old daughter, Kayli Cockrell, came outside and shot the boy, according to police.

The boy was taken to a hospital in Memphis. His identity and information about his condition was not released.