PREP VB: Shiloh Christian claims state tournament win





Class 4A state volleyball tournament

Shiloh Christian sweeps Bauxite

Ryan Russell hammered 12 kills, while Caroline Ramsey added nine to lead Shiloh Christian to a 3-0 (26-24, 25-15, 25-17) win over Bauxite on Tuesday afternoon in the opening round of the Class 4A state volleyball tournament.

Rylee Kallesen added eight kills and four aces for the Lady Saints (21-4). Reese Jones and Laila Creighton combined for 36 assists. Bella Bonanno contributed 25 digs to reach 1,000 for her career. Savvy Williams and Paige Addington added 12 digs each.

Shiloh Christian plays Southside Batesville at 4 p.m. today.

-- NWA Democrat-Gazette



