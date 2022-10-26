Russia rejects appeal for Griner

MOSCOW -- Russia rejected Tuesday an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington.

The eight-time WNBA all-star and two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police claimed they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport.

Griner, 32, appeared via video link from a penal colony outside the capital where she is held.

At her trial, Griner admitted to having the canisters in her luggage but testified that she packed them inadvertently in her haste to make her flight and had no criminal intent. Her defense team presented written statements saying she had been prescribed cannabis to treat chronic pain.

Griner's lawyers argued after the conviction that the nine-year sentence was excessive. In similar cases, they said defendants have received an average sentence of about five years, with about a third of them granted parole.

While upholding the sentence, the court said Griner's prison time will be recalculated to reflect what she has already served in pre-trial detention. One day in pre-trial detention will be counted as 1½ days in prison, so she still will have to serve about eight years in prison.

Griner's lawyers Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov said in an email they were "very disappointed" with the decision because they still believe "the punishment is excessive and contradicts to the existing court practice."

"Brittney's biggest fear is that she is not exchanged and will have to serve the whole sentence in Russia," they said. "She had hopes for today, as each month, each day away from her family and friends matters to her."





They said they had to discuss with Griner what legal steps they should take next.

At the time of Griner's arrest in February, she was returning to play for a Russian team during the WNBA's offseason, just days before Russia sent troops to Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the decision "another failure of justice, compounding the injustice of her detention," adding that "securing her release is our priority."

President Joe Biden told reporters that his administration is in "constant contact" with Russian authorities on Griner and other Americans who are detained there. While there has not been progress on bringing her back to the U.S., Biden said, "We're not stopping."

Before her conviction, the U.S. State Department declared Griner to be "wrongfully detained" -- a charge that Russia has sharply rejected.

U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement that Biden "is willing to go to extraordinary lengths and make tough decisions to bring Americans home."

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said, "It is time to bring this case to an end and bring BG home." The WNBA Players Association said the ruling was "further verification that BG is not just wrongfully detained -- she is very clearly a hostage."

Because of the growing pressure on the Biden administration to do more to bring Griner home, Blinken revealed in July that Washington had made a "substantial proposal" to get Griner home, along with Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage.

Blinken didn't elaborate, but The Associated Press and other news organizations have reported that Washington has offered to exchange Griner and Whelan for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who once earned the nickname "merchant of death." He is serving a 25-year sentence in the U.S.

The White House said it has not yet received a productive response from Russia to the offer.

Russian diplomats have refused to comment on the U.S. proposal and urged Washington to discuss the matter in confidential talks, avoiding public statements. But some Russian officials have said a deal is more likely once appeals have been exhausted.

Information for this article was contributed by Doug Feinberg of The Associated Press.

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is seen on the bottom part of a TV screen as she waits to appear in a video link provided by the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service a courtroom prior to a hearing at the Moscow Regional Court in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. A Russian court on Tuesday started hearing American basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)



